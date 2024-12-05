Prince Harry sets the record straight about Meghan Markle divorce speculation

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional breakup, some may wonder if a divorce is coming to their marriage too.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Prince Harry and Meghan are distancing themselves professionally in an apparent attempt to rebrand themselves.

It seems that “Harry and Meghan” doesn’t work as well as it once did, and Prince Harry is carrying out professional events apart from his wife, Meghan.

Since they have been apart so often lately, the rumor mill has been running rampant, and of course, there is speculation that they will be divorcing soon.

The royal tradition is that they do not speak about their personal lives, including marriage or health woes, although that seems to be changing lately.

The Conversation shares that this reluctance was why it was unprecedented to learn about King Charles and Kate Middleton’s surgeries and subsequent cancer treatments.

And now, Prince Harry has shared his feelings about these divorce rumors and what he is currently focusing on with Meghan.

Prince Harry shreds the ‘trolls’ who want he and Meghan to divorce

Prince Harry visited New York City for the DealBook Summit hosted by The New York Times and was surprisingly open about the reports of a looming divorce.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been married for five years and have two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The New York Post shared that the DealBook Summit founder Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Prince Harry about his and Meghan’s separation, “And there’s articles left and right about, you know, ‘Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren’t you doing them together?'”

When Prince Harry quipped that Andrew should have Googled him since he invited him to the summit, Andrew asked if the intense speculation was good for the married couple.

Prince Harry replied, “No, that’s …not a good thing. We’ve bought or moved house 10 or 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10 or 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'”

Prince Harry then spoke of the “trolls,” saying, ‘It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it.

The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Prince Harry then clarified that he and Meghan are focusing on their charitable works while explaining that no divorce is in the works since his goal is to continue being the best husband and dad possible.

Meghan spotted out with Hollywood A-listers

While Prince Harry debunked divorce rumors, Meghan attended an awards ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Meghan is facing rumors that some Hollywood players are snubbing her because she isn’t making much money for them, but it seems that Tyler Perry and others still want her company.

Tyler Perry attended the Paley Honors Tribute Gala: A Giant Among Men, and Meghan was on hand to wish him well for the honor.

Meghan Markle pictured with Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington. Pic credit: @paleycenter/Instagram

Meghan sat between Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry at the star-studded event, which also included Oprah Winfrey, Debbie Allen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Tina Knowles.

Perhaps all this professional separation between Prince Harry and Meghan will pay off over time and help their respective brands.