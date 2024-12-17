Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card features rare glimpse of their children

It is that time of year again when everyone, everywhere, is getting their holiday day cards ready to send out, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no different.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Prince Harry and Meghan’s card was sent out last year without photographs of their children included.

Prince Harry and Meghan have two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and they keep them out of photographs as much as possible.

Fans love to see glimpses of them or their cousins across the pond, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are in the news more often than their cousins, but seeing how they have grown is still a delight.

This year, Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to share a photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in their photomontage of a Christmas/Holiday Card.

Prince Harry and Meghan show off their kids in a new card

Prince Harry and Meghan sent out a Christmas card featuring several photos of the royals as they went about their life in 2024. Prince Harry and Meghan and the trips they took together are shared in some images, as well as one with Meghan embracing a child.

A fan page devoted to Prince Harry and Meghan shared the card on Instagram. It is an excellent summation of the royal couple’s love for each other and their devotion to their charitable endeavors.

Prince Harry and Meghan chose photos that obscured their children’s faces, but their vibrant red hair, reminiscent of the Spencer side of their lineage, is depicted.

In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry said, “I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie and a lot of my mum in Lilibet. She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes.”

The card says, “We Wish You A Very Happy Holiday Season and A Joyful New Year” and lists Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside Archewell Productions and the Archewell Foundation.

The lovely photos showing a smiling and happy couple could indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage is nowhere near a divorce, as the persistent rumors say.

King Charles and Queen Camilla released their card

During this trying year of health issues plaguing several royals, including King Charles, a simple card was released by Buckingham Palace.

The King and Queen’s card is simple: wishing everyone a happy Christmas and New Year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not released their card yet, but it will undoubtedly be a delight filled with their children’s smiling faces.