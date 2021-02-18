Prince Harry and Meghan are set to lose military titles and royal patronages

Prince Harry is thought to be upset at the prospect of losing his military titles. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

It’s almost a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties and moved to North America, and it now seems the probationary period is coming to an end, which means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely lose some of their titles.

When the Duke and Duchess abdicated their royal duties, Buckingham Palace decided that this unique situation demanded a year-long probation to see if it was workable.

The couple’s military titles and royal patronages were taken away last year but were held back (i.e., not given to anyone else) while the review was pending. These patronages mean Harry and Meghan represent numerous British charities and prestigious organizations.

It now looks like they won’t be returned.

Essentially, the Palace wanted to see if Harry and Meghan’s new lifestyle was compatible with the honorary titles. A decision is expected imminently, and it’s expected to be a firm no.

Royal Family doesn’t want titles used to promote TV shows and interviews

The problem for the Royal Family is their fear that Harry and Meghan will use these titles and patronages to promote television and Netflix shows, documentaries, and talk shows. Or that TV bosses will use them to promote their shows.

For example, Royal protocol would forbid Harry from wearing a fancy high-ranking military uniform to promote a talk show or a Netflix documentary. Rather than take the risk, it would seem Buckingham Palace would rather remove his right to wear the uniform.

It’s rumored that a major catalyst came this week when it was announced that Oprah Winfrey would be sitting down with her friends and neighbors, the Sussexes’, for a 90-minute tell-all interview. It’s thought that Oprah has been authorized to ask the couple anything.

It’s been reported that the Queen has every faith that her grandson will honor royal protocol during the interview. At the same time, however, according to Palace sources, these television commitments make holding onto his titles untenable.

Prince Harry will fight to keep his military honors.

Which roles would Meghan and Harry be forced to give up?

Meghan Markle will probably be forced to step down from her role as National Theatre patron. The Queen handed her this role in 2019, and it was considered a big deal and a massive vote of confidence in the American as Elizabeth II had held this position herself for 45 years.

Harry is set to lose his highly prized military honors, which included Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving.

Harry is very proud of the years he spent in the British Army, and he has a close affinity to the Military. Earlier this month, he said he would fight to hold onto these titles, but it looks like he might have a real battle on his hands.

He does get to keep the titles he personally earned while serving in the British military for ten years.

It’s also likely the Prince will lose his connections to the London Marathon and his beloved England Rugby team.

It’s important to note that the couple will remain as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and they are also still to be known as His/Her Highness; however, the couple refrains from using the latter through personal choice.

A decision is expected to be made before the deadline of March 31.