Prince Charles worried about Camilla Parker Bowles’ portrayal in upcoming Prince Harry memoir

Prince Charles and Prince Harry pose together despite their often rocky relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Charles is reportedly quaking under his crown about how his son, Prince Harry, will portray wife Camilla Parker-Bowles in his upcoming memoir.

It’s even been rumored that Charles has extended an olive branch to Harry in the form of an invitation to stay with him during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (who wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall at that reunion?), in hopes that he might stay in Harry’s good graces.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have put in the effort to rebuild their reputation after getting married in 2005. It seemed as if the public was becoming more accepting of their relationship in recent years after their affair while Charles was married to Princess Diana. In the wake of Diana’s death, Charles’ reputation was at an all-time low, yet he has been determined to rectify that (mostly by planting a lot of trees.)

Season 4 of The Crown and the Oprah interview did Prince Charles no favors

Unfortunately for them, season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown came out recently, depicting the troubles he and Diana faced during their ill-fated marriage, and apparently a majority of the population can’t tell fact from fiction.

On top of that, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle did a jaw-dropping sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Charles was not painted as Father of the Year.

And now, the cherry on top is that Prince Charles is worried what Harry might say in his tell-all book.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Prince Harry offered a brutal verbal takedown of Camilla in his upcoming book, considering the fact that for him, she was the other woman in his parents’ marriage.

Prince Harry is “fiercely loyal” to his mother Princess Diana

A source told The Sun, “Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.”

Of course, if the Oprah interview was anything to go by, Prince Harry is none too pleased with his family, and it’s likely to be brutal in his memoir considering the fact that it’s even easier to be honest in writing.

Sources have told The Sun that William has no desire to get involved, and will likely want to “remain neutral.”

Can Prince William “remain neutral?”

“But as much as William loves his father, he’s unlikely to want to get involved. In all likelihood he will try and stay neutral,” the source confirmed.

Though let’s be honest, there are bound to be some dirty details dropped about William in this book too, so “remaining neutral” is unlikely to be possible.

Prince Harry has long been the one apparently pushed into the shadows, at least that is how it appears he feels, so throwing William under the bus may be something he’s willing to do but time will tell.