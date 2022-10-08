Pete Davidson seemingly removes at least one Kim Kardashian tattoo months after split

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 White House Correspondents Association Annual Dinner. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey /CNP/AdMedia

Months after his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson seemingly removed a tattoo representing the reality star.

Earlier this year, Kardashian posted a photo on her social media showing off her then-boyfriend’s tattoo, “My girl is a lawyer.”

In recent years, Kardashian has been studying law with hopes of one day becoming a practicing lawyer. In December 2021, she shared with her online fans that she had passed the “baby bar” exam.

According to TMZ, Davidson was photographed earlier this week wearing a bandage on his neck, leading many to believe that the comedian had gotten the tattoo removed post-split with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Kardashian reportedly thought the tattoo was adorable at first glance, deciding that her former beau received the ink due to his love of tattoos and the months-long relationship they had at the time.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson split

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kardashian and Davidson broke things off in early August, shocking their many fans.

The pair reportedly started dating last fall after the SKIMS founder hosted and participated in several Saturday Night Live skits. In one scene, Kardashian shared an on-screen kiss with Davidson.

Months later, the Los Angeles-born star revealed that she “felt a little zing” during the televised smooch, per Harper’s Bazaar.

“It wasn’t anything like a super-crazy feeling,” Kardashian shared. “I was just like, ‘Hmm.’”

Appearing to be an amicable split, Kardashian still has several photos of the Staten Island native on her Instagram account. Davidson will also be featured on the second season of The Kardashians, which premiered last month.

Pete Davidson’s tattoos of girlfriends past

It’s no secret that Davidson has been spotted out with a number of different celebrities throughout his career.

After formerly dating Underworld star Kate Beckinsale, he was featured in headlines again when he entered into a relationship, and later engagement, with pop superstar Ariana Grande in 2018.

Though the two didn’t work out, Davidson showed his love for the Thank U, Next songstress by getting a tattoo to match one that Grande already had.

Popularized by the Audrey Hepburn-led classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the tattoo was of the French saying “Mille Tendresse,” according to Elle, which translates to “a million tendernesses.”

The 28-year-old later covered up the tattoo with the word “cursed” after the couple went their separate ways.

Prior to dating Grande, the stand-up comic broke up with Umbrella Academy star Cazzie David and quickly covered up a tattoo of her name. Per Insider, David revealed in an essay, “My name, which had been written in cursive across his ring finger, was now covered with black ink.”