Pete Davidson covered in blood while filming The Home after Kanye West text drama

Pete Davidson cannot stay out of the news these days.

Just days after a text conversation he had with Kanye West leaked online, and a day after news emerged that Davidson would join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on a trip to space, a photo from the comedian’s latest movie is sure to keep him in the headlines.

The leaked conversation with Kanye saw Davidson, 28, trying to squash the beef that the rapper has with the SNL star. Kanye has also taken his problems with soon-to-be ex-wife and Davidson’s current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, public.

The Davidson/Kanye beef included the rapper producing a music video that appeared to feature an animated version of Davidson’s funeral. YouTuber Jake Paul has now gotten involved by offering the pair $60 million to settle their differences in a boxing ring.

Now, Davidson was announced as the star of the Miramax movie The Home in January 2022, marking the first time he will take on a role in a horror movie.

Pete Davidson appeared drenched in blood in a photo that dropped on March 15

Davidson clutching a cigarette while filming on location in New Jersey. Pic credit: Splash News

According to IMDb, The Home is directed by James DeMonaco, who previously directed The Purge series of movies. Strangely, Davidson is the only actor listed as starring in the movie on its IMDb page.

The movie’s plot is described as a retirement home worker played by Davidson, who discovers that the elderly residents of the home are up to no good.

Davidson’s character is named Max, Deadline reported in January 2022. The movie’s producer Bill Block told the website at the time that “Pete’s versatility as an actor” will help to “put audiences on the edge of their seats.”

The script for the movie was written during the COVID-19 pandemic and Davidson “loved it”

Staten Island Live reported in January 2022 that the movie would be set in Staten Island, Davidson’s home borough in New York City. The movie’s creator DeMonaco told the website that he and co-writer Adam Cantor wrote the script for the movie during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the pair later showed the script to Davidson, who “loved it,” DeMonaco said.

In February 2022, The Daily Mail first published photos of Davidson shooting scenes for the movie around New York City.

Davidson recently announced his plans to move away from his Staten Island home

Davidson’s return to Staten Island for The Home comes just after he told NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin in an interview that he was leaving the area to relocate to Brooklyn. Davidson said, “I am moving to Brooklyn. I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge.”

The New York Post later reported that Davidson was also considering moving to the swanky Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan due to “security issues.”