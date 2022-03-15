Jake Paul offers Pete Davidson and Kanye West big money to ‘settle this beef like men’

Internet star and amateur boxer Jake Paul has an offer for Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Kanye West and Pete Davidson feud has caught the attention of many people, some of whom are offering up advice on how the two men can settle their differences.

Jake Paul recently jumped into the mix, as he tweeted that he had a way for the two feuding celebs to “settle this beef like men” without further involving Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s children.

It would involve a boxing match, with Jake Paul guaranteeing a hefty payout for Kanye and Pete if they’ll battle it out in the ring, rather than via social media and text messages.

Jake Paul makes boxing match offer to Kanye, Pete Davidson

On Monday afternoon, social media personality and boxer Jake Paul stepped into the fray between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. The 25-year-old tweeted an offer for the two to have a boxing match courtesy of his Most Valuable Promotions.

“I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye. And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside. Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match,” he pitched in his tweet.

“Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted,” he finished the tweet, referring to Kanye and Kim’s four children.

Paul tagged Kanye West in the tweet, as West still has an active Twitter account. However, Pete Davidson will likely hear about the offer from others, as he’s not on social media. The Saturday Night Live star ditched Instagram weeks ago, despite a brief return to the platform.

While Ye and Davidson have never boxed, Paul launched an amateur boxing career in 2018 when he took on Deji Olatunji, the younger brother of British YouTuber and rapper KSI.

Paul also faced former NBA player Nate Robinson in 2019, knocking him out in the second round. In addition, he captured two victories against former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley last year. Now it appears he’d like to get two high-profile celebrities involved with his promotion.

Paul’s been actively looking to get others involved in matches to settle differences ahead of his guaranteed money offer for Kanye and Davidson. He pitched an Elon Musk vs. Vladimir Putin match as the main event, with Davidson vs. West as the undercard. In addition, Paul tweeted he’d battle UFC star Connor McGregor in a mixed martial arts match.

Davidson asked West to meet and talk things out privately

Ahead of Jake Paul’s offer, Pete Davidson made his thoughts known with Kanye West. The SNL star texted Kanye West to stop with the public drama involving Kim Kardashian and their kids. Davidson’s text messages to West were revealed by Pete’s friend Dave Sirus.

One message included a shirtless selfie of Davidson, with the SNL star telling West he was currently in bed with his wife as he asked him to meet up and discuss their situation.

“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b***h boy and talk,” Davidson wrote.

“You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p***y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily,” part of his messages said.

While West suggested they meet at his Sunday Service event, Davidson asked for a meeting privately rather than continuing to make things so public. However, West didn’t seem to agree with that idea, and there have been no reports that they met up.

“Why don’t we meet after Sunday service and saints game … I’ll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Man to man,” Davidson wrote in a message.

“You wanna see me. Come to Sunday Service,” West replied.

“This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press which is obviously all you care about,” Davidson fired back.

In another message, Davidson suggested that he could assist West in getting help with his mental health.

“Let me help you man,” Davidson wrote, mentioning his own struggles with mental health. “It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

It’s believed Davidson’s texts towards West came in response to the rapper’s numerous Instagram posts this past Sunday.

According to People’s report, Kanye West shared at least a dozen posts on Sunday morning regarding the situation between him and Kim and the shared custody of their kids. Those posts were deleted from West’s page, similar to the many IG posts the rapper shared about Kim, Davidson, and others in the past several months.