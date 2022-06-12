Paris Hilton chose Britney Spears’ wedding over a DJ gig for Joe Biden

Paris skipped a DJ gig for President Biden to attend her longtime friend Britney Spears’ wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/MarioSantoro/AdMedia

Socialite Paris Hilton opted to skip out on a DJ gig for President Biden to attend her longtime friend Britney Spears’ wedding.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Britney married her boyfriend-turned-fiance of six years, Sam Asghari, on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at Britney’s Thousand Oaks, California home.

Among those in attendance was Britney’s friend, Paris Hilton. Paris attended the nuptials alongside her husband Carter Reum and her mom, Kathy Hilton, and the twosome twinned in their black ensembles for the evening.

Paris Hilton declined invitation to DJ for President Biden to attend Britney Spears’ wedding

As it turns out, Paris was presented with a choice before attending Britney’s wedding because she was invited to DJ a gig for President Biden on the same day. However, Paris turned down the DJ gig invitation and instead chose to attend her friend Britney’s wedding, which meant more to her.

Paris revealed the news on the latest episode of her podcast, This Is Paris. “I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” she shared with her listeners.

Paris wasted no time gushing over Britney’s big day and never once second-guessed her decision to attend Britney’s wedding instead of DJing for the President of the United States.

“And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her,” Paris added. “She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.”

Paris and her mom Kathy weren’t the only A-listers in attendance on Thursday for Britney and Sam’s wedding. Other high-profile stars joined Paris, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney’s dress for her wedding.

Paris is a long-time friend and supporter of Britney

The 41-year-old hotel heiress says she’s happy for Britney, especially amid the freedom from her conservatorship: “She looked stunning, and it made me so [happy] see that she found her fairytale, and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing. It just really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free.”

Speaking of Britney’s former conservatorship, Paris showed her support for Britney in 2020 when speaking with Harper’s Bazaar. “I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I’ve never talked about [the conservatorship] with her,” Paris said.

And although Paris didn’t discuss the conservatorship with Britney, she expressed that she didn’t agree with it: “After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”