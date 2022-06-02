Owen Wilson’s Tesla stripped of rims and tires while parked outside his home

Owen Wilson has become a victim of a crime at his Santa Monica home. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson became a victim of crime last month when the rims and tires were stolen from his Tesla.

The Zoolander actor’s fancy car was parked right outside his house in Santa Monica, California, where the theft occurred.

Thieves made off with wheels from Owen Wilson’s Tesla last month

Wilson had parked his Tesla on the night of Saturday, May 21, but when he came out on Sunday morning, thieves had made off with the tires and rims.

According to the TMZ, the local cops are now examining surveillance footage from nearby homes to see if any of the cameras caught a shot of the thieves and if there are any leads. As of writing, no arrests have been reported.

“No one saw anything. There were no witnesses to the crime,” Lieutenant Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department told Fox News.

The estimated damage reportedly comes to about $4000, which is probably not a huge amount of money for a bigshot Hollywood actor but is still bound to be a frustrating inconvenience.

As per TMZ, local residents have claimed that that type of crime is becoming more common in their area.

According to California law, if personal property worth above $950 is stolen from an individual, the crime is recorded as grand theft. It can be classed as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

Tesla offers a range of electric cars, with the basic Model 3 coming in at $43,990. But if you have a bit more cash to splash, you could opt for the Model X Plaid, which starts at $119,990 and has a top speed of about 200 mph and a range of approximately 335 miles.

Owen Wilson to star in a new superhero movie, Secret Headquarters

There was some good news for Owen Wilson this week when it was announced he’d be staring in a new film called Secret Headquarters, which is described by Variety as an original superhero movie.

Secret Headquarters will be appearing exclusively on Paramount+ and will feature a group of schoolchildren who stumble upon the secret headquarters of a superhero and then have to defend it from an attack by assorted villains.

Alongside Wilson, the movie is expected to star Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Jesse Williams, Abby James Witherspoon, Keith L. Williams, and Michael Pena. Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films are teaming up to produce the film.

Hopefully, the film will make enough money to ensure Wilson can purchase a new set of wheels.