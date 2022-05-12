Jesse Williams responds to viral naked video that leaked after Tony nomination

Former Greys Anatomy star Jesse Williams on Netflix red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeS/AdMedia

Former Greys Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to viral content that shows the actor naked while performing on a Broadway stage.

Full frontal images and video of the 40-year-old actor starring in Broadway’s Take Me Out leaked earlier this week and began trending on social media.

The leak comes shortly after Williams was nominated for a Tony Award for best performance by a featured actor in a play.

Jesse Williams issues response to nude buzz

When asked about going nude on stage, Jesse said that it was “insane” and “terrifying” before revealing it was his first time baring it all on stage.

Jesse Williams joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and opened up about going nude in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out.

“Everyone around me going, ‘Are you serious? Are you sure? Nude, nude? Naked?’ And everybody makes such a big deal. It’s a body. Once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a boy! I just have to make it not that big of a deal.”

In the play, Williams plays a gay baseball player named Darren Lemming, who comes out at the height of his success and consequently faces discrimination.

Earlier this month, the actor told PageSix about playing the daunting challenge of playing Lemming.

“Then I noted that that was what I asked God for. I asked to be terrified,” Williams told the publication. “I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable.”

Broadway responds to Jesse’s nude leak

Following the leak, the production behind the broadway play released the following statement:

“It is deeply unfortunate that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience members, and most importantly, the cast in this matter.”

In addition, Broadway’s Second Stage Theatre announced that it had installed an infrared camera system which will help the security identify suspicious activity.

Deadline notes that the production company went above board for Broadway standards to enforce the no-photo rule prior to the leak.

Second Stage required attendees to secure their phones in Yondr pouches, which lock when it’s closed, designed to create a phone-free space until the poach unlocks when the carrier exits.

It is unclear whether the Yondr security was circumvented or the leaker snuck in a recording device to the venue another way.