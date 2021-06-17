Oprah Winfrey says Meghan and Harry don’t need to name her Lilibet Diana’s godmother

Oprah Winfrey said Meghan and Harry don’t need to name her Lilibet’s godmother. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Oprah Winfrey has reacted to online speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could name her godmother to their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oprah was asked about online speculation that the Sussexes could name her Lilibet’s godmother.

The media mogul responded, saying that Harry and Meghan don’t need to officially name her their daughter’s godmother because she will inevitably play a role in the child’s life as a neighbor and friend of the couple.

“I don’t need to be a godmother, I’m a godmother by default,” Oprah said, according to Express.

She then suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need someone younger to be Lilibet’s godmother.

“I’m a neighbor, I’m a friend and all that, you probably need someone younger to be the godmother,” she said.

Oprah is a neighbor to Harry and Meghan, who moved to their mansion in the upscale neighborhood of Montecito, California, in March 2020 after announcing in January they were stepping down from their positions as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Oprah said she ‘loved’ the name Lilibet Diana

The talk show host went on to say that she “loved” the name Lilibet Diana and that she planned to send a special gift to the family for Father’s Day.

Harry and Meghan named their daughter in honor of her great-grandmother, the Queen, and her paternal grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a tragic car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

Lilibet is the Queen’s childhood family pet name derived from her efforts to properly pronounce her name when she was a toddler.

Harry and Meghan sat down for a bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah

Oprah’s latest comments come after she sat down with the Sussexes for an explosive tell-all interview in March.

During the interview that aired on CBS, Meghan and Harry made bombshell allegations against the Royal Family.

They accused the Royals of racism and neglect. Meghan alleged the Royals denied her son Archie security protection and did not want him to be a prince because of his mixed race.

Harry alleged the Royals treated Meghan unfairly and refused to help when she said she was having suicidal thoughts.

Harry also criticized Prince Charles’ parenting skills on his Apple TV+ show, The Me You Can’t See. Harry created and produced the series that focuses on mental health in collaboration with Oprah.

Harry’s allegations further deepened Megxit tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly received a cold reception from members of the Royal Family when he returned to the U.K. in April to attend Prince Philip’s burial.