Oprah Winfrey called a ‘snake’ for leaving out Michael Jackson during Quincy Jones tribute

Oprah Winfrey is facing harsh criticism for omitting the King of Pop.

Oprah and her The Color Purple co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, appeared on stage together on Sunday night at The Oscars.

During their appearance, the duo paid tribute to legendary American record producer and composer Quincy Jones.

Oprah began the segment by reminding the audience of some of Quincy’s biggest achievements in his lifetime.

The 71-year-old posthumously lauded Quincy as a music genius, recalling his 28 Grammy Award wins.

Oprah also reminded the audience that Quincy was the arranger and conductor for musical legends such as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Ray Charles.

One musical legend who worked with Quincy Jones was left out: Michael Jackson.

Those watching the Oscars at home took note of Oprah’s lack of recognition for the pop icon, and took to social media to put her on blast.

On X, formerly Twitter, Oprah’s critics took aim at the renowned host and television producer, and they didn’t hold back.

Critics rake Oprah over the coals for failing to mention Michael Jackson at the Oscars

One of Oprah Winfrey‘s critics called her failure to include Michael Jackson at the Oscars “evilness.”

“I simply cannot with the evilness of this woman,” they wrote. “Whether she likes it or not, she doesn’t have the power to erase his legacy.”

A second X user called Oprah an “utterly pathetic, disgusting woman” for not mentioning Michael Jackson.

“You can slander him all you want, but Michael Jackson changed the world & was a HUGE part of Quincy’s legacy,” their comment continued.

“Oprah Winfrey avoiding mentioning Michael Jackson when he was Clearly one of the best artists that worked with Quincy Jones. Like, girlllll,” wrote @heysendiana2.

Another detractor took to X to share, “Quincy Jones deserved better than Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg.”

Along with a GIF of a rattlesnake in mid-bite, @handsup2023 added, “OPRAH decided not to mention Michael Jackson while honoring Quincy Jones and then presented a performance of ‘ease on down the road’ ugly snake.”

Some Oscars viewers were upset at Oprah.

Oprah continues to pay tribute to Quincy Jones

Oprah focused on the positive impact Quincy Jones had on others’ lives, including her own.

She also shared how the music icon changed her life forever.

“My life changed forever and for the better after meeting him,” she shared.

As Oprah shared, Quincy discovered her for her role in her first film, The Color Purple.

The audience applauded enthusiastically when Oprah shared the tidbit of information, as did Oprah’s sidekick, Whoopi.

“Me, too,” Whoopi added.