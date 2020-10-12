Nothing Left to Lose: This is the song Bobby Bones had Mat Kearney sing as he got engaged to Caitlin Parker

Bobby Bones announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Parker. He also says he got singer Mat Kearney to help out with the proposal by singing their song, Nothing Left To Lose.

The 40-year-old Bones, whose real name is Bobby Estell, spread the happy news of his impending nuptials on Instagram last night.

The American Idol mentor posted a series of adorable photographs to Instagram that showed him down on one knee with girlfriend Parker looking suitably delighted and overwhelmed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the pics showed 41-year-old Mat Kearney, surrounded by romantic candles, strumming his guitar as he serenaded the happy couple.

In the post, the radio personality explained that Kearney played “their song,” which is Nothing Left To Lose.

Bones further explained that Caitlin told him she realized he “was the one for her” at a Mat Kearney concert, while he was playing that song.

Bones also wrote he was lucky Kearney agreed to play it for them: “So lucky he played it again for only us tonight.”

Mat Kearney’s Nothing Left To Lose was their engagement song

The Nothing Left To Lose track is from Kearney’s second studio album, which shares its name with that song. It was released in May 2006 and hit No. 2 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs and No. 7 on the Adult TOP 40.

The Nothing Left To Lose lyrics are fairly sad, and the tune has a rather melancholy sound overall.

It features lyrics such as, “You can mark my words something’s about to break, And I found myself in a bitter fight, While I’ve held your hand through the darkest night.”

However, the song’s general message seems quite upbeat as it’s about a guy setting out to find his love.

The chorus goes: “And here we go, there’s nothing left to choose, And here we go, there’s nothing left to lose.”

Caitlin Parker ‘luckiest girl in the world’ to marry Bobby Bones

After the proposal, Caitlin took to Instagram herself, to say: “I get to marry the best man I’ve ever known. Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard.”

She added: “I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy.”

Bobby and Caitlin met late in 2019 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend. They reportedly met backstage at ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

There have been plenty of celebrity engagements and marriages this summer, despite the numerous social distancing restrictions.

In May, Dog the Bounty Hunter, aka Duane Chapman, announced his engagement to Francie Frane, less than a year after losing his beloved wife, Beth, to cancer.

It’s not been good news for everybody in love, though; unfortunately, actress Amanda Bynes announced in March that she had split up with her fiance, Paul Michael, a mere three weeks after they had announced their engagement.