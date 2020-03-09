Amanda Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael have split just three weeks after getting engaged

Amanda Bynes has split with her fiance Paul Michael only three weeks after Bynes announced their engagement on Instagram.

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael and showed off her engagement ring on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. She later posted a video clip in which she formally introduced Michael to her fans.

“Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” she said in the video clip she uploaded to Instagram on February 20. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. And, he’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

Rumors that Bynes and Michael called off their engagement were sparked after Bynes’ Instagram fans noticed that she had deleted photos and posts about Michael, including their engagement announcement.

Paul Michael has confirmed their breakup

Paul Michael, who is 28 years old, has also reportedly confirmed the breakup. He told In Touch Weekly that he and Bynes were no longer together but added that they broke up amicably.

“I love her though, she’s my best friend,” he said.

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael had been dating only three months after they met at a sobriety program before he popped the question, according to In Touch.

The first sign that their relationship might not work out came after E! News reported in February that a source revealed Amanda’s parents did not approve of her getting married while under conservatorship.

Amanda’s mother, Lynn, has been managing her personal and financial affairs for years.

She was first granted legal conservatorship over Amanda in 2013 after authorities placed her in a psychiatric hospital following an incident in which she stared a fire in the driveway of a house in Thousand Oaks, California.

She had been battling legal issues, including an arrest for DUI, attempted shoplifting, bizarre behavior in public places, and reckless spending.

Her pattern of erratic behavior led a California court to conclude that she posed “a substantial risk to herself, to others, and to property.”

Amanda, 33, is currently receiving treatment as an outpatient, and according to E! News, her conservatorship will end in August.

Bynes recently celebrated her sobriety on Instagram

Amanda Bynes recently celebrated “being sober a year and two months” on Instagram. She celebrated by posting a photo on Instagram showing her with her now ex-fiance, Paul Michael.

“Celebrating being sober a year and two months!”

The sobriety celebration came after she took to Instagram to complain about the cost of her ongoing medical treatment.

The former Nickelodeon star complained that she was being charged $5,200 per month for treatment and said that she wanted the judge to review her conservatorship.