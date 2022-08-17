Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears against ‘clown’ Kevin Federline

Nicki Minaj reveals she is Team Britney in the drama against her ex, Kevin Federline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide

Nicki Minaj has never been one to bite her tongue, so her latest statements in support of Britney Spears may not come as much of a surprise.

Nicki has experience with Britney because she worked with the pop star on a remix for Till The World Ends. Nicki and Britney also embarked on a tour together, so she has likely spent time with the singer.

Page Six captured the Super Bass rapper on an Amp Livestream where she addressed the Britney situation.

Nick revealed, “She loves her kids more than life itself.”

Nicki also discussed aspiring rapper K Fed’s decision to share a private recording of Britney with her sons.

Nicki addressed the former backup dancer directly and said, “You think it’s OK? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you?”

Nicki Minaj suggests Britney Spears’ kids will resent Kevin Federline

Nicki issued a warning to Britney’s former background dancer about how his kids, Sean and Jayden, may feel once they grow up and have a better understanding of things.

She explained, “When they look back, they’re gonna say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know.”

She continued, “How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense.”

Kevin has received a handsome sum of money from Britney Spears for most of their shared sons’ lives, a fact Nicki also addressed.

Nicki said, “Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment.”

Most of Kevin Federline’s income comes from Britney Spears

Kevin Federline’s monthly child support payment from Britney is a little over half of what he makes on his own in a year.

In 2018, Kevin reported making just $3,000 a month or $36,000 a year. At the time, he received $20,000 per month from Britney in child support.

Census.gov reports the median household income in California for 2018 was $75,277, meaning Kevin made less than half of the average Californian.

However, Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan believed Kevin deserved more.

The attorney said, “We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving.”

Kevin’s request to receive more money each month from Britney was granted, but the amount was not revealed.

Sean Preston is set to turn 18 soon, so Kevin will likely lose half of his hefty monthly payment.