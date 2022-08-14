Britney Spears shares sweaty new dance and incredible abs in hot pants

Britney Spears is back with an energetic dance and she is moving so much that she is sweating. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Britney Spears is back and dancing in her garage, and the pop star wants to move!

She began the dancing montage with a smile and her tongue out. In the background was Britney’s garage and home gym, the location of many Britney videos. Britney rocked her long blonde locks in a side part with messy waves which cascaded down her back.

The Toxic songstress was dripping in sweat, a tribute to the intense dancing that she endured.

Britney got right into it, hitting some of her favorite moves with a lot of arm action, spinning, and head flips.

But Britney wasn’t finished.

She began jumping excitedly in the choppy clip, with She Wants To Move by N.E.R.D playing in the background.

Britney Spears dances in a playful share

Britney rocked a crop top and tiny shorts– both of which were soaked in sweat. She put her hair into her signature Britney bun as she hit a few more moves.

Then Britney had an outfit change. She returned to another location that Britney fans may recognize: her foyer. She sported a black pantsuit, reminiscent of her ensemble from Me Against the Music with Madonna.

Britney hit some poses as she had a mini fashion show in her home.

In typical Britney style, her caption was full of emojis, and she opted for international flags.

Her caption read, “🇰🇭🇮🇴🇨🇴🇨🇷🇨🇮🇰🇭🇧🇮🇨🇿🇧🇮🇮🇴🇨🇮🇨🇾🇩🇴🇬🇶🇸🇻🇨🇨🇨🇴🇨🇨🇩🇲🇬🇶🇪🇨🇨🇿🇫🇰🇫🇴🇪🇺🇨🇺🇩🇴🇫🇰🇬🇫🇩🇴🇬🇶🇫🇰🇫🇴🇱🇺.”

As Britney dances her heart out, she has a lot of exciting upcoming projects. Notably, Britney finished her tell-all memoir and recorded a duet with Sir Elton John.

Britney Spears will release new music and tell-all

Two months ago, Britney married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. But the songstress is just getting started, and she has a lot of reasons to be excited.

First, Britney reportedly recorded a song with another musical legend — Elton John. Although not much is known about the music, Brit’s old friend Paris Hilton sang the song’s praises, even if it is unclear whether she has heard it.

Britney also finished her long-anticipated tell-all book. The memoir came with a staggering 8-figure check from Simon & Schuster, rivaling the Obamas’ historic book deal.

Britney will likely reveal never-before-heard information about her grueling 13-year conservatorship. While she has shared information in Instagram captions, fans look forward to hearing the whole story from her perspective. A paper shortage has delayed plans for the book release, but a prospective release date is January 2023.