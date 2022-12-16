Nick Cannon reveals why he didn’t want son to undergo chemotherapy before death

Nick Cannon pictured arriving at America’s Got Talent Los Angeles Auditions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Nick Cannon has opened up about the death of his son Zen and how he learned of his cancer diagnosis.

Cannon announced that his son, who he shared with Alyssa Scott died from a brain tumor in December last year.

Months later, he expressed heavy guilt for not spending more time with his late son, along which his other children of a similar age.

The Wild’ n Out host appeared on an episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus and revealed how he found out his infant son had brain cancer.

Cannon said Zen appeared healthy and was always smiling during the early days of his life. At around two months old, he noticed his son’s breathing patterns were unusual.

He told the podcast host his son’s head was larger than normal, and they initially suspected he might have asthma.

Zen was hospitalized after a doctor’s appointment due to concern with the size of the baby’s head and expressed shock when he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Zen was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer

In the podcast, Cannon said his son was diagnosed with high-grade glioma. He said that chemotherapy was offered as a treatment option for the deadly condition before explaining why he and Scott turned it down.

“When we first went to the hospital, just to decrease his head from rapidly continuing to grow, there were a couple of procedures we were all for,” he said, according to PEOPLE, adding that a shunt was used to drain fluid from Zen’s brain.

“That, to me, made logical sense. There was less pain on him and the procedure was quick. It was all about quality of life,” he added.

Cannon then received the harrowing news that his son would have a life expectancy of 3 or 4 years.

“So instantly when I heard that, I thought quality of life. I wanted him to have the best existence he could have.”

Due to the placement of the tumor, Cannon said he was told chemo would not extend his son’s life or ease his suffering.

Cannon also recalled his own experience with chemotherapy to treat his lupus and said he couldn’t imagine his son going through the same thing.

Nick Cannon doesn’t know if he has more children on the way

In an interview with Billboard, Cannon opened up about his children and credited them as the inspiration behind his various projects.

When asked whether he has more children on the way, he responded, “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

The Masked Singer host is set to welcome his 12th child and second with Scott this month.

Cannon also shares twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Earlier this year in July, he welcomed baby Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi.

Abby De La Rosa welcomed her third child with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, three weeks ago. The pair are already parents to twins Zillion and Zion.

Cannon also welcomed his third child with Brittany Bell, Rise Messiah, in September. They share kids Golden and Powerful Queen too.

In September, Cannon also welcomed Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.