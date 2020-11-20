Natalia Garibotto: Who is the model ‘liked’ by the Pope’s Instagram account?

Natalia Garibotto is the Brazilian model and social media influencer whose racy Instagram photo was liked by Pope Francis’ official Instagram account.

In October, Garibotto’s Instagram account uploaded a photo showing the model in a provocatively revealing outfit.

The model captioned the photo with a message soliciting subscriptions to her website, where she posts exclusive racy photos of herself.

“I can teach you a thing or two… can’t wait for you guys to see my October shoot on my site (www.natagata.com) monthly,” read the message that included a suggestive devil-horn emoji.

The Pope’s Instagram account “liked” Garibotto’s racy post

The Pope’s official Instagram account (@franciscus), which has 7.4 million followers, “liked” the photo showing Garibotto scantily clad, according to the Catholic News Agency (CNA).

The exact time that the Pope’s Instagram “liked” the photo was unclear, but it was still visible on Instagram on November 13, CNA reported.

The “like” was removed on November 14 after CNA asked the Holy See Press Office to comment.

The CNA also sought a comment from the Holy See about it.

However, The Holy See reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

The Vatican is investigating how the Pope’s Instagram liked Garibotto’s photo

Although the “like” was removed, questions remained about how and why the Pope’s Instagram account “liked” the photo in the first place.

The Vatican is now reportedly investigating how the Pope’s Instagram account ended up “liking” the risque photo.

A spokesperson for The Holy See told The Guardian that a team of Vatican staffers manages Pope Francis’ social media accounts.

However, the rep insisted that no team member liked the photo and that they had reached out to Instagram to shed light on the incident.

“We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations,” the rep reportedly said.

Garibotto reacted to the Papal “like” on Twitter

Garibotto took to Twitter to celebrate the Papal “like.”

“At least I’m going to heaven,” she tweeted to her 128,000 Twitter followers in response to a tweet by the website Barstool Sports.

“My mum may hate my a** pics but the Pope be double-tapping,” she added.

The latest incident comes after the Pope reportedly met rapper Drake’s baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, at the Vatican.

Brussaux was formerly a porn star.

The Pope’s fans also got a scare in February following news that he fell ill after shaking hands and kissing people to show support for coronavirus sufferers.

Who is Natalia Garibotto?

Natalia Garibotto is a Brazilian Instagram model and Twitch streamer. She has more than 2.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

She is reportedly 27-years old.

She uploads racy bikini photos of herself to the Instagram account.

She also manages a website where she shares exclusive racy photos with her subscribers.