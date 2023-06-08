Moriah Mills claims she was intimate with Zion Williamson as NBA star is expecting child with Ahkeema

Moriah Mills has seemingly revealed that she was in an intimate relationship with Zion Williamson, just as the NBA star is reportedly expecting his first child with his rumored girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Monsters and Critics reported about Williamson’s baby mama, is a woman named Ahkeema, who appeared in a gender reveal party video with him and may have previously been involved in some NSFW videos.

Following recent reports of their gender reveal party, Mills, an adult content creator and music artist, called out Williamson on social media, suggesting he “better pray” that she isn’t also pregnant with his child.

Based on her rant, Mills was unaware that Williamson was involved with the other woman, Ahkeema, who is now carrying his child.

She also details her alleged relationship with the 22-year-old New Orleans Pelicans player.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on some of Mills’ screenshots, she even claims that the NBA star had asked her to move to New Orleans with him and that his pregnant girlfriend’s family is now “threatening” her.

Moriah Mills calls out Zion Williamson and his girlfriend

Mills, who has an active Twitter account with 1.1 million followers, began firing off tweets on Wednesday, claiming she’d been intimate with Williamson.

“I hate you .. ong #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar !!!” she said in one tweet.

Her tweet included several screenshots of what appear to be Snapchat messages, presumably from Williamson. In one of the screenshotted messages, he seemingly claimed he didn’t have a girlfriend and asked Mills about moving to New Orleans and him paying her for her services.

Moriah Mills tweets screenshots alleging Zion Williamson asked her about moving to New Orleans. Pic credit: @moriahmillsss/Twitter

“I motivated u to get back in shape I let you f*** me all kinds of ways and film me on your phone @Zionwilliamson and you impregnate a low budget p***star dna test or I’m done !!!!!!!” Mills tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Pic credit: @moriahmillsss/Twitter

In several other tweets, Mills indicated she was with Williamson just last week and also that he was intimate with her many times “without condom.”

“Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late,” Mills also tweeted to the NBA star.

Pic credit: @moriahmillsss/Twitter

Along with numerous tweets calling out Williamson for getting another woman pregnant, Mills tweeted “Just last week” and included a quick video clip geotagged in New Orleans along with a selfie of herself, seeming to suggest it was proof she was with the NBA star.

Just last week pic.twitter.com/paIY2cWWBO — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Mills claims Williamson’s girlfriend’s family is threatening her

Mills’ tweets on Wednesday also included her alleging that Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema’s family was threatening her. She shared a screenshot of a message from someone telling her not to threaten their pregnant cousin, presumably referring to Ahkeema.

“I’m in Atlanta right now,” the screenshotted message says, as well as “What you wanna do?”

“I’m being harassed now @Zionwilliamson I don’t like threaten anyone if anything happens to me in Atlanta before December . This is getting out of hand. You need to call your people’s Zion thanks I’m done,” Mills tweeted.

Moriah Mills alleges she’s getting threats. Pic credit: @moriahmillsss/Twitter

“If anything happens to me @Zionwilliamson it’s on you because you have this girls family threatening me,” Mills also tweeted in what appeared to be her final message about the situation.

Pic credit: @moriahmillsss/Twitter

On Tuesday, Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema shared multiple posts featuring Williamson from the gender reveal party they had with family and friends.

Williamson hasn’t made any public comments regarding his rumored girlfriend’s pregnancy or the gender reveal party, nor has he posted about it on his social media.

As of this report, it’s unconfirmed that Mills and Williamson were involved in a relationship. A report from TMZ also revealed Mills’ tweets aimed at the NBA star on Wednesday.