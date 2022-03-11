Morgan Wallen ACM Album of the Year win sparks backlash over racism controversy

Morgan Wallen took home Album of the Year at the ACM Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Morgan Wallen won the 2022 ACM Album of the Year after being banned from the ACM Award show in 2021 when a leaked video of him casually slinging a racial slur was spread.

The controversial Album of The Year win sparked backlash across Twitter. People took to social media to announce their displeasure over the implication country music, and the majority of its base not only tolerate racism but celebrate it.

Morgan Wallen wins ACM Awards Album of the Year

Wallen accepted the award in front of a mostly exuberant crowd of fellow country musicians at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7. The 28-year-old artist thanked those who had shown him “grace along the way,” eluding to the swift retribution he received last year when he was caught shouting the N-word in the footage recorded.

After the video was initially released, the country star was immediately suspended from his label, banned from the ACM awards, and pulled his music from radio stations far and wide.

As the crowd at the ACM Awards show was celebrating Wallen’s win, Twitter was a smoldering pile as people began heavily shaming the Album of The Year winner and the ACM establishment who gave him the top honors for his latest work, Dangerous: The Double Album, but also anyone turning their blind eye to blatant casual racism.

Social media lit up after Morgan Wallen was announced ACM Awards Album of the Year winner

A general feeling across the social media platforms was that the ban ACM had slapped Wallen with last year was to make an example of their strong stance against racism and bigotry. Yet, it seems to no longer continue to be a moral issue for the annual awards show.

Many commented how ACM voters deemed Wallen’s punishment fully served, leaving it for the masses on the internet to mete out the social justice they felt was obviously missing.

Among the dissatisfied people within the crowd, the award-winning Maren Morris was noticeably indifferent as she refused to clap or laud Wallen’s substantial win.

Morris had been fairly vocal about the flagrant racism last year, saying, “We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

It would appear that Twitter largely agrees with Maren Morris if some of the whiplash responses to the controversial win were any indication.

Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson are highlights of ACM Awards

While Morgan Wallen drew plenty of criticism after his big ACM Awards win, there were some highlights that viewers and those in attendance both seemed to agree on.

Kelly Clarkson was a vision of elegance as she paid tribute to the show’s host, Dolly Parton, with an incredible rendition of I Will Always Love You. Kelly recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock just days before the show.

