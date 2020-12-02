Montana Yao: Who is Malik Beasley’s wife and where can you find her on Instagram?

Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been courting controversy this week after being photographed holding hands with a woman who is not his wife.

The Timberwolves’ shooting guard has been married to Montana Yao for nine months. Photographs of him arm in arm with 46-year-old Larsa Pippen in Miami last week could mark the end of their relationship.

It’s reported that the basketball player had been due home to see his wife, Montana, for his 24th birthday on November 26, but it appears he blew her off to hang out with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

The 23-year-old Montana Yao was reportedly ‘blindsided’ by the photographs and had no idea that her husband was messing around with Pippen.

The pair have been an item for over two years now, but there are rumors that Yao is already filing for divorce.

Montana Yao didn’t know her husband was with Larsa Pippen

The Instagram model told her followers that she saw the pics for the first time. She wrote on her Instagram story: “Wow… I don’t even know this man… this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Beasley and Yao have a 20-month-old son named Makai, and she recently vowed online always to have his back.

So, who is Montana Yao and where to find her on Instagram?

Here’s all we know about Malik Beasley’s, possibly, soon-to-be ex-wife, Montana Yao. Montana is a model, actress, and aspiring rapper who was born and raised in southern California.

She has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, where she mostly posts sexy pics of herself in various outfits. She occasionally puts up pictures of her family as well.

You can find her at @montanayao.

The 23-year-old is of mixed heritage; her father is Chinese but emigrated to the US in the 1960s, and he served with the armed forces in the 1970s.

Her mother is a mix of European descent with mostly Irish, English, and German genes.

She went to high school in Pasadena and Malibu, and she won the Miss Malibu Teen USA 2016 competition before coming in the top ten at Miss California Teen USA 2016.

On her website, she states she is “passionate about creating and leaving a positive legacy.” She hopes to use her platforms with young girls to promote the importance of a “positive body and self-image, along with the importance of mental awareness and health.”

