Michael B. Jordan gets hearts racing as Alexa in Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial

Arguably one of the most desirable men in Hollywood, Sunday’s Super Bowl got fans swooning over Michael B. Jordan’s hilarious commercial for Amazon’s Alexa.

The ad saw the Black Panther star become the physical embodiment of Alexa and antagonist to an increasingly frustrated husband.

Michael B. Jordan becomes Alexa in sultry new Super Bowl ad

The commercial takes place in the imagination of an Amazon employee, who daydreams about the perfect vessel for Alexa. She quickly realizes it can only be Michael B. Jordan and proceeds to have a series of romantic fantasies about Jordan as Alexa. These include intimate French lessons, having him read to her in the bath, and of course, a scene where he’s shirtless.

Throughout, her husband gets more and more agitated as Michael B. Jordan continues to do everything better than him and steal more and more of his wife’s attention.

Last year saw People magazine crown Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive, making him a natural choice as the embodiment of Alexa. The Amazon ad also marks Jordan’s Super Bowl commercial debut. Speaking to USA Today he said it was “pretty cool to be a part of.”

“You just have so many memorable Super Bowl commercials going back over the years,” he said. “Being a part of (one), it’s a bucket list type thing to check off, you know? Like, ‘OK, cool, I was part of a Super Bowl moment.’ … It’s pretty cool to be a part of that.”

Was Michael B. Jordan’s Super Bowl commercial a success?

The ad received overwhelmingly positive responses from viewers, with many taking to Twitter to sing the commercial’s praises.

I just saw the full michael b jordan and alexa commercial and i think im gonna buy one now LOL pic.twitter.com/YlPpcfGcik — Vanessa (@_LocNessa) February 6, 2021

It was even dubbed the best part of the Super Bowl.

Michael B. Jordan bio

Michael B Jordan (born February 9, 1987) is an American actor and film producer. His early career began modestly and saw him playing small roles in TV shows such as The Sopranos (1999) and The Wire (2002).

His breakthrough came in 2013 when he took up the role of Oscar Grant in gritty drama Fruitvale Station, for which he received critical acclaim.

This opened the doors for many other notable acting roles, including his iconic role as Erik Kilmonger in Black Panther (2018). This role saw him win Best Villain at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards.

In 2020 Michael B. Jordan was named in the top 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine. Alongside this, he scooped up People’s Sexiest Man Alive and was ranked #15 on the New York Times list of the Greatest Actors of the 21st Century.