Menendez brothers potential release date revealed as DA pushes for resentencing

In a pivotal move in the high-profile Menendez case, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón has recommended that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced.

The move potentially opened the door for their release by Thanksgiving.

During a press conference on October 24, attorney Mark Geragos expressed optimism, asserting that the brothers could be home by the holiday if the recommendation advances as expected.

Gascón’s support for resentencing, which would grant the Menendez brothers parole eligibility, stems from recent findings that suggest new insights into their case.

There are allegations of sexual abuse against their father, José Menendez, brought forward by former Menudo band member Roy Rosselló.

In addition, there is a revealing letter Erik Menendez wrote to a cousin describing alleged abuse months before the murders.

The Menendez Brothers get another court hearing

Convicted in 1996 for the 1989 killings of their parents, Erik and Lyle Menendez received life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The brothers’ defense argued during their original trial that the crime was a reaction to years of abuse, though this claim faced significant public skepticism.

Gascón’s reassessment suggests that evolving societal attitudes toward sexual abuse victims may play a role in reconsidering the severity of their sentencing.

His recommendation will now proceed to the judge, who will decide whether or not to present it to the Board of Parole Hearings for potential action.

Kitty Menendez’s sister advocates for Erik and Lyle’s release

Family members of the Menendez brothers and supporters have gathered to voice their endorsement of Gascón’s recommendation.

Joan Andersen VanderMolen, Kitty Menendez’s sister, underscored that if the trial were held today, with a broader awareness of the impacts of abuse, the verdict might differ.

Despite this, some family members, including Kitty’s brother, Milton Andersen, remain firm in their belief that the life sentences are warranted, citing skepticism over the abuse claims and concerns that the brothers’ motive was financially driven.

Interest in the Menendez case was revitalized by recent media portrayals, such as Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. It sparked fresh debate over their conviction. Cooper Koch, who portrayed Erik in the series, praised Gascón’s decision as a progressive step in understanding trauma’s impact on young victims of abuse.

If the judge and parole board accept Gascón’s recommendation, Erik and Lyle Menendez could soon have the chance to reintegrate into society after more than three decades behind bars, signaling a significant shift in how the justice system addresses historical cases with evolving contexts around abuse and trauma.