Memphis comedian Derrion ‘Dmuney’ Childs killed days after mocking Young Dolph’s death

Local comedian DMuney (right) was killed days after mocking the death of Young Dolph (left). Pic credit: Young Dolph/Youtube/@dmuney_stacks/Instagram

Comedian Derrion “DMuney” Childs was shot dead in Memphis days after beloved rapper Young Dolph was killed.

DMuney reportedly posted distasteful jokes after the rapper was murdered at 36 years of age.

Say Cheese TV screenshotted the deleted post in which the Memphis comedian made jokes about Dolph.

“MANEEEEE THEM FOLKS JUST KILLED YOUNG DOLPH,” wrote the 21-year-old in a since-deleted post, adding:

“I LOVE MEMPHIS CUH WE SO GANGSTA,” adding several laughing emojis at the end.

He then made a separate post and wrote the following:

“MANE CUHH IF YEEN FROM MEMPHIS OR IF YEEN THE POLICE JUST QUIT TRYNA SOLVE YOUNG DOLPH MURDER. THESE FOLKS DONE CAME & LOCKED MY GMA UP.”

Police say he was shot dead at a gas station

According to local reports, Derrion Childs was shot dead at a Valero gas station on North Watkins road near Delano Avenue in the evening on Tuesday.

In addition, Memphis police revealed that two other people were injured in the shooting.

Police have not confirmed that the 21-year-old comedian’s death is linked to the Facebook post mocking the 100 shots rapper’s death.

According to New Channel 3 Memphis, DMuney’s sister denies he was making jokes about Dolph’s death.

“He was like, I’m not joking about Dolph’s death. He said I’m just saying that Memphis is basically the next Chicago because anybody can get killed in Memphis,” his sister Shameccia Mason told the local news station.

She added, “He was like it’s crazy how Young Dolph actually went to a cookie place in his own neighborhood and got killed in his own neighborhood. He was like, that’s what he meant. He wasn’t making a joke about death.”

Young Dolph family release statement after his death

The family of Young Dolph has released a statement one week after the rapper was tragically murdered.

As previously reported, the Memphis rapper was shot to death while getting cookies at a local bakery, Madeka Cookies.

The 36-year-old rapper had scheduled a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway that week and offered his support to a local cancer hospital the week he was killed.

The family statement said the following:

“There are no words that exist that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people,”

The statement continued, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner, and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”