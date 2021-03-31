Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star D.B. Woodside says Royal Family ‘picked the wrong woman to mess with’

D.B. Woodside, Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star, wants the Royal Family to apologize. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Meghan Markle’s Suits costar, David Bryan “D.B.” Woodside, has warned the Royal Family that they’ve “picked the wrong woman to mess with” and advised them to “back off, back up” and “apologize.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Woodside, who played Jeff Malone on USA Network’s Suits, praised Markle for having the courage to speak out during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. He described the Duchess of Sussex as a “strong and resilient” woman.

He said the Royal Family should apologize because they failed to support Markle when she was having suicidal thoughts.

“Listen, the thing about her is she’s strong and she’s resilient,” Woodside told Entertainment Tonight. “And if they think that this kind of stuff is going to knock her off her game for very long, they picked the wrong woman to mess with.”

“She is the wrong woman to mess with,” he continued. “They need to back up, back off, apologize because she’s not the one.”

Woodside was full of praises for Markle

Woodside, 51, described Markle as one of the “sweetest, nicest, most intelligent, thoughtful human beings that I have ever met in my life.”

He said that Markle was very supportive when they worked together on the set of Suits and “went out of her way to always see how I was doing.”

“She is an amazing human being. And it bothers me so much what’s happening to her because I know that what they’re saying is untrue,” he said.

He also described her as “one of the most incredible human beings” that he’s ever worked with and said she was “incredibly smart and generous and kind and lovely and thoughtful.”

“I can go on and on and on. So I wish her nothing but the best,” he added.” And I just hope people over in Britain, excuse my French, leave her the f*** alone.”

Woodside said Markle kept her relationship with Harry private

When ET asked Woodside whether he knew that Markle was dating Harry while they worked together on the set of Suits, he said she kept her relationship with Harry private and that he had no idea at the time that they were dating.

“I did not know at that time. She kept that tight, tight, tight, tight, which I completely understand,” he said. “My God. But now I think back on that time, I’m like, ‘She was dating him then!’ Like, ‘Aha.’ But that’s great.”

Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane, left Suits after Season 7 (2017-18) to marry Prince Harry.

Monsters and Critics reported that Harry and Markle met in July 2016 and got engaged in November 2017.

They tied the knot in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Woodside isn’t the first of Markle’s Suits co-stars to come to her defense. Monsters and Critics reported that Patrick J. Adams, who co-starred with Markle as Mike Ross, also criticized the Royal Family, describing them as an “archaic and toxic” institution.

Woodside played Amenadiel in Lucifer

Woodside played SEC Prosecutor Jeff Malone in Seasons 4 and 7 of Suits. Malone was the boyfriend of Jessica Pearson, a former managing partner at Pearson Specter Litt, portrayed by Gina Torres.

Besides playing Jeff Malone in Suits, Woodside, a native of Queens, NYC, is also known for playing Lucifer’s brother Amenadiel in Lucifer.

He recently wrapped up filming the sixth and final season of Lucifer.

He is also known for playing Robin in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He appeared in several other TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Charlie’s Angels, and S.W.A.T.

He attended the State University of New York and graduated with an MFA from Yale University’s School of Drama.