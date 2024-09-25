Meghan Markle’s staff speak out about the troubled royal being labeled a ‘dictator’

Meghan Markle is no stranger to dealing with disgruntled employees and complaints.

Claims that Meghan bullied employees stem from allegations that came out in 2018 and concerned palace personal attendants, according to Newsweek.

Kensington Palace press secretary Jason Knauf emailed Prince William’s private secretary, Simon Case, saying, “I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.”

Meghan was branded “Duchess Difficult” after this, and the label persisted long after the Times reported the negative name.

A new moniker for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is making the rounds: “dictator in high heels.”

A Hollywood Reporter article quoted an insider as saying, “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”

Not everyone feels that Meghan is a dictator

Some of her employees do not agree with the insiders who think Meghan is a dictator; they have very different views of their boss.

However, some staffers want to set the record straight about the real Meghan Markle and have spoken to US Weekly about their feelings.

One employee was Ashley Hansen. She is the global press secretary for Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan’s charity. She faced severe surgery and time off from work.

Rather than Meghan being a “dictator,” Ashley paints a different story about her. Ashley said, “When I told them, I was met with the kind of concern and care a parent would express if it were their own child.”

Prince Harry’s former chief of staff, Josh Kettler, told the royal couple, “They are dedicated and hardworking. It was impressive to witness.”

Another chief of staff, Catherine St-Laurent, said, “The time I spent working with Prince Harry and Meghan was incredibly meaningful to me.”

These comments are just a sampling of the praises that current and former employees have to say about Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. The royal couple seems reasonable to work for and not “difficult” at all.

Meghan admittedly has not had an easy time with the Royal Family. She spoke out about difficulties she experienced on the CBS Sunday Morning Show last month.

Meghan said she had barely “scraped” the surface of what she could reveal if she wanted to, yet she has taken the high road so far and not said anything more.

Prince Harry arrived in New York City alone

Prince Harry traveled solo to New York City for Climate Week. His arrival at a Travalyst event was caught on video. Travalyst, a nonprofit travel coalition started in 2019, aims to provide more sustainable travel measures.

Prince Harry arrived at Travalyst event in NYC for Climate Week! pic.twitter.com/8vQnkE0Up9 — Jordan Greene (@__jorrdannnn__) September 24, 2024

As Monsters and Critics have reported, he is traveling this week and attending several events in New York City without Meghan, including one of the events in the Clinton Global Initiative.

Prince Harry has been attending events solo recently, while Meghan has been sick or unwilling to travel, such as the one he recently participated in in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry will attend the next WellChild event in the United Kingdom later this month, alone again.