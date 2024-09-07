Meghan Markle’s plans for an A-list party for Prince Harry’s 40th birthday reportedly revealed

Prince Harry is approaching a milestone birthday. If reports are to be believed, his wife, Meghan Markle, will not let it go by without much fanfare.

Prince Harry will turn 40 on September 15, 2024, and Meghan is reportedly planning an A-list bash to celebrate it.

This birthday is significant for Prince Harry, who will inherit several million dollars.

Prince Harry, who reportedly gets more than Prince William, will inherit more than half of the trust set up by the late Queen Elizabeth’s mother.

Meghan is planning a party in California for Prince Harry rather than travel to the United Kingdom to celebrate this momentous day with his family.

Despite Prince Harry and Prince William attending the same memorial for a family member recently, neither side seems to have moved towards a reconciliation.

Victoria and David Beckham are among the A-list celebs invited to Prince Harry’s party

Meghan used to be good friends with Victoria Beckham, and since their fallout, Meghan has occasionally offered olive branches.

During Prince Harry and Meghan’s Colombia trip, Meghan wore one of Victoria’s dresses to mend the damage to their friendship, which soured over accusations of leaking information.

An invitation to Prince Harry’s 40th party may be another olive branch to Victoria and David since Meghan wants to renew this friendship.

Express reports that other celebrities that may come are Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande.

Nacho Figueras, one of Prince Harry’s good friends and a recipient of Meghan’s American Rivieria Orchard jam, is also expected.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will undoubtedly celebrate quietly with their dad before the official party.

Prince Harry will join Bill Clinton in New York

Former President Bill Clinton shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting Prince Harry’s speech at the Clinton Global Initiative later this month.

Prince Harry will speak alongside Matt Damon and Chef Jose Andres at this beautiful event in New York.

Bill Clinton said of the event, “It’s going to be a great meeting. Let’s get to work!”

President Bill Clinton shared that Prince Harry is joining his event. Pic credit: @BillClinton/X

According to the Clinton Foundation, this event takes place yearly with the goal of “What’s Working” to tackle climate resilience, global health equity, gun violence, the protection of journalists, humanitarian crises, and other pressing global challenges.

Working with Bill Clinton is just one of Prince Harry’s commitments in New York later this month. He will appear in events for The Diana Award, The Halo Trust, and African Parks, among others.