Meghan Markle was reportedly ‘disappointed’ that Prince Harry had very little money

Meghan Markle was reportedly “disappointed” Prince Harry had “very little money” when they started dating, according to a royal expert.

The Royal author, who wrote the 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, spoke about Harry and Meghan’s relationship in the early stages.

In the interview, Bower claimed, “Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money,” he said per Mail Online.

He continued, “She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now.”

The royal expert said the Sussexes couldn’t afford their current lifestyle when they were working royals and claimed the former actress wanted, “private jets on command.”

When the couple announced they were stepping down as working royals in 2020, the pair said in a statement they wanted to work to become financially independent.

How Harry and Meghan made money after leaving the royal family

Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix which included their controversial six-part documentary series and the documentary, Live to Lead. It was estimated that the pair signed a $100 million deal with the streaming platform.

Harry is rumored to have received a $20 million advance for the controversial tell-all book Spare, which was a success. It reportedly sold over 1.4 million copies on its first day of release.

They also inked an estimated $30 million deal with Spotify to produce content, such as the podcast Archetypes with Meghan.

The couple has been criticized for cashing in on making claims against the royal family.

However, others have praised the US-based couple for opening up about the secretive British royal family.

Why Prince Harry got in trouble dating Meghan Markle

Harry appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and during a segment on the show he was asked a series of questions.

The British royal explained to Colbert some of the differences between British English and American English and joked about how it impacted his relationship with his American wife.

“The Americanisms to the Britishisms are very different,” he said. “Got me and my wife into a lot of trouble at the beginning of our relationship.”

He also explained in his memoir how their cultural and language barrier led to arguments between the pair.

The Duke of Sussex also explained in his memoir that their cultural and language barrier led to him taking something his wife said the wrong way.

In addition, Harry wrote that he was “just over-sensitive” according to Entertainment Now.

The 38-year-old wrote that he snapped at her by speaking harshly. He wrote that Meghan left the room for 15 minutes and eventually told him that “she would never stand for being spoken to like that.”

Harry then wrote that the heated argument led him to seek therapy.