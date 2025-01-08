Meghan Markle reveals a heartfelt goodbye to a beloved family member

Meghan Markle shared a touching post on her newly active Instagram account, revealing a loss that caused her to cry many times.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are no strangers to loss, with the deaths of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth, to an intimately personal miscarriage the couple faced.

Meghan’s miscarriage, which took place in 2020, was the subject of an opinion piece she wrote for the New York Times and was deeply felt by the duchess.

Of her miscarriage, Meghan said she faced an “almost unbearable grief,” and now she is detailing a new pain she is feeling with this new passing.

Now, the royal couple is facing the loss of a faithful family member, and Meghan is speaking out about it.

Meghan’s dog, Guy, passed away, and she posted a touching tribute to her adored beagle, sharing some of the details of his adoption and life with her and Prince Harry.

Meghan shared her feelings about losing her Guy

According to her Instagram post, Meghan adopted her dog, Guy, in 2015. Since then, he has been a valuable and much-loved family member.

Since Guy is in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan wanted to tell the world that he passed away sadly.

Meghan’s new series, although already called “tone-deaf” by Meghan McCain over the eliteness portrayed in the trailer, will premiere on January 15, 2025, on Netflix.

Meghan shared details about her dog, Guy, and how he came to her family so everyone would know about him when they watch her new show on Netflix.

Meghan detailed that he was in a kill shelter in Kentucky before flying to Canada. She heard the shelter workers called him “the little guy,” and the name Guy stuck.

He was a beloved family member to Meghan, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The new series, expected to tie into Meghan’s American Rivieria Orchard brand, will feature scenes of him and their other pets.

Royal Family updates

Prince Harry, Meghan’s husband, is expected to return to the United Kingdom next month, as one of his legal cases is pending in the High Court.

Kate Middleton’s 43rd birthday is coming up quickly on January 9, 2025. She is sure to celebrate this special birthday after the terrible year she and her father-in-law had to fight their health battles.

Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, shared some moments from 2024 on their Instagram page in a post below.

Be sure to tune in to Netflix on January 15, 2025, to see Meghan’s new show and catch a glimpse of Guy.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on January 15 on Netflix.