Meghan Markle responds after her father’s scathing review of With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle is making a big splash with her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, but not everyone loves it.

Her series provides many new tidbits about Meghan and her family, including Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan shared that she feels her surname is now Sussex and scolded Mindy Kaling for calling her Markle.

While Meghan may choose to call herself whatever name she likes, she is a princess, and others feel her real last name is quite different.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, the recent winner of Traitors, wanted to issue a correction and reveal that Meghan’s real last name is Mountbatten-Windsor instead.

While many love Meghan Markle, Sussex, or Mountbatten-Windsor, not everyone does, and Meghan responds as she does with a photo dump.

Meghan fights back after her father criticizes her new show

Meghan has many fans who love her show, even calling her a new Martha Stewart, but sadly, one figure in her life does not.

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, told the Daily Mail that he feels she is a fake. He said, “Unfortunately, Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She’s not spontaneous.”

Meghan isn’t one to speak out against her critics. Instead, she shares what fans say about her new show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan shared several photos on her Instagram Story, highlighting what fans say about her new show, and it’s all good.

In a photo dump of several fan-made posts, Meghan speaks louder than words: She’s ignoring the haters, even if they are family.

One photo came from a fan who made several menu items from the show With Love, Meghan on Netflix. She said, “All I’m saying is that everyone loved it!!”

She shared that she made Meghan’s Honey Lemon Layer Cake with raspberry and a pasta dish alongside the Focaccia, which looks delicious.

Meghan Markle’s latest photo dump is all good reviews. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

Another fan in the sampling showcased a now-famous ” one-pot spaghetti” dish that everyone seems to either love or hate.

The fan began, “Tell me you watched the new Netflix show without telling me which show.”

Meghan Markle shares a good review of her show. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

While critics will continue to share that they feel Meghan is fake or insincere, she continues to post the positives while forgetting the naysayers.

Meghan celebrated International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, and Meghan did not let it pass without sharing some photos.

Meghan shared photos featuring her mom, Doria Ragland, and her husband, Prince Harry.

It is always great for Meghan’s fans to see photos of her with her mom and Prince Harry.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.