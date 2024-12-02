Meghan Markle may be snubbed by Hollywood for one reason

Meghan Markle may be living the life many young girls dream about since marrying her prince, but she had another glamorous life before meeting Prince Harry.

Meghan starred on the TV show Suits for seven years and was a Hollywood darling. She met many in the business and knew that if she called, they would certainly pick up the phone.

That may not be the case for Meghan anymore, and there could be a simple reason why Hollywood is snubbing her now.

Prince Harry and Meghan signed a spectacular five-year Netflix deal worth an estimated $100 million, but some question whether they can earn that much for the streaming service.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Prince Harry and Meghan have finished filming projects for Netflix.

Prince Harry’s Polo, set to air in December on Netflix, and Meghan’s cooking show, which will air sometime next year, may not be enough to keep them in the limelight.

Some in Hollywood are not taking Meghan’s calls, according to an insider

Meghan has tried to launch her brand, American Riviera Orchard, but things are not going smoothly for the actress-turned-princess. Martha Stewart, a homemaking maven, isn’t thrilled with Meghan’s efforts and dislikes any comparisons to her brand.

Since launching her Instagram account, Meghan has sent various influencers her pots of jam. Those jam pots and a new cooking show she reportedly filmed for Netflix are supposed to propel Meghan to the next level, but some feel it may not be enough.

The Times reports that Paula Froelich, the entertainment correspondent editor for News Nation, explained that some in Hollywood will not take Meghan’s calls since she isn’t making any money.

Paula said, “This is what happens when you haven’t actually made money — you fall [down] the totem pole of importance. People in LA roll their eyes at them.”

For Netflix to renew Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s contracts and give them more money, they must deliver some hefty views on their shows.

Judging by what has happened with the American Riviera Orchard, the royal couple will have difficulty doing that.

Paula said, “Harry understands his popularity is tied to things like Invictus Games — a charity he started that [really] helps people.”

But that may not be enough; she concluded, “The only story the world wants to see from them now is if they make nice with their families.”

Meghan has a connection to Ashley Biden through charity

Prince Harry and Meghan have released the impact report for their charity, The Archewell Foundation, for 2022-2023.

A critical part of that report is that they are founding partners with Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter, and her Women’s Wellness Spa(ce) in Philadelphia.

PEOPLE Magazine reports that this Women’s Wellness Spa(ce) is a trauma-informed wellness center for women in Philadelphia.

Prince Harry and Meghan continue to help others through their charitable endeavors.