Meghan Markle debuts another name change with her latest project

Meghan Markle continues to rebrand everything about her life, from her brand to her new show, With Love, Meghan, and even her name.

In the last few months, Meghan has changed almost everything related to her brands, starting with her American Riviera Orchard and moving on to the newly named As Ever.

Then, after the wildfires in California, Meghan’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, changed, even though the initial filming took place the summer before.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, helped many people during the crisis of extreme fire that plagued California, and the decision was made to include that footage in the With Love, Meghan show.

Once the show premiered, Meghan made news when she corrected a friend for using her name, Meghan Markle.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan said she wanted to be called Meghan Sussex, but now a new project has Meghan changing her name again.

Meghan changes her name for her podcast

Meghan loves to work and has shared that since she started at a young age, she feels she needs to keep at it. With her work ethic, it is not surprising that she has a new project, but what is unusual is that it comes with a new royal name.

Meghan’s official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton, and Baroness Kilkeel, but she is known as Meghan Markle in the United States.

After Meghan corrected Mindy Kaling during an episode of With Love, Meghan, she made it known she doesn’t like going by Meghan Markle but prefers Meghan Sussex.

As her new podcast with Lemonada Media is out, she is changing things again and wants everyone to call her simply Meghan.

The podcast promotional photo is tagged as Confessions of a Female Founder. The name Meghan is used, but no last name or title is available in the copy.

Meghan introduced herself as “I’m Meghan” at the beginning of her new podcast, ditching the Sussex last name she insisted on with her friend Mindy.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.