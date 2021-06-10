Meghan did not write The Bench for children but to tell Harry what to do and make him ‘obey her instructions,’ columnist claims

Meghan Markle’s book was not written for children but to instruct Harry about parenting, columnist claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

A columnist has claimed that the “trouble with” Meghan Markle’s book, The Bench, is that it was not written for children but to instruct Harry about parenting.

According to the Daily Mail columnist Bel Money, Meghan is the “bossy narrator” who instructs Harry about parenting and then watches from the window as he “obeys her instructions.”

“The Bench is not for children at all, but for husband, Harry,” Money comments in a review of Meghan’s book published in the Daily Mail.

Meghan wants Harry to obey her instructions about parenting, writer claims

Money wrote, “Throughout these pages, the rather bossy narrator is telling Dad (aka My Love) what to do (You’ll tell him ‘I love you’) – and watches with ‘tears of joy’ from the window as he obeys her instructions.”

Money suggested that Meghan acknowledged that her book was written for Harry and not for children when she said it was inspired by “a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.”

According to the reviewer, the “full extent” of Meghan’s book is that she wanted to instruct Harry about parenting and make him obey her.

Meghan’s book ‘captures the relationship between father and son’

Meghan’s new book, released on Tuesday, June 8, was inspired by the relationship between Harry and their son Archie.

According to a press release by publishers Random House, the book “captures the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes.”

The book features illustrations by the artist Christian Robinson. The illustrations include one showing a military dad with ginger hair greeting his little son as he arrived back home. The mother is shown watching the father-son reunion through the window.

The illustration appears to be a reference to Harry’s service in Afghanistan with the cavalry regiment of the British Army known as the Blues and Royals.

Another shows Harry and his son feeding chickens.

Meghan and Harry have welcomed their second child

The comments by Money come after Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child, born on June 4, was named Lilibet in honor of her great-grandmother the Queen.

The baby’s middle name is in honor of her grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in August 1997.

Lilibet is the Queen’s childhood nickname. The name was derived from the Queen’s attempts as a toddler to properly pronounce her own name.

Monsters & Critics reported that Palace sources claimed that the Sussexes did not ask for the Queen’s permission to name their daughter after her.

But the Sussexes denied the allegation.