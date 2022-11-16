Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd snubbed by GRAMMYs, sparking outrage

The latest 2023 Grammy Nomations have left fans outraged. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Grammy Award nominees for 2023 have been announced, but fans are not happy that some of their favorites have missed out.

Chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion didn’t receive a single nomination, while Bad Bunny’s loyal fans are raging that he has missed out on awards in some of the bigger categories.

On Tuesday night (November 15) the Recording Academy announced the lucky stars who will be battling it out for awards like Record of the Year and Album of the Year when the Grammys air next year.

Unsurprisingly, Queen B herself Beyoncé, racked in nine nominations for her number 1 album Renaissance and became the most nominated artist in Grammys history with 88 nods.

Just behind her in this year’s count are other music icons including Kendrick Lamar (with eight nominations), Adele (seven), and Brandi Carlile (seven).

While Beyoncé and Kendrick lead the pack, there are a handful of notable surprises and a few pointed snubs that have angered fans.

Fans ask Megan Thee Stallion is on the Grammy nominations

Despite a super successful past couple of years, Megan Thee Stallion was shut out of this year’s GRAMMYs, failing to secure a nomination in any category.

The rap superstar, who won last year’s Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards, released her sophomore studio album Traumazine, this year, along with the two top 20 hits Sweetest Pie with Dua Lipa and Plan B.

Fans soon took to Twitter to voice their rage, with one writing, “WHERE IS MEGAN THEE STALLION?????????????”

Echoing their thoughts, another fan penned, “NO MEGAN GRAMMY…ARE U SERIOUS RIGHT NOW LIKE PLAN B IS THE BEST SONG OF THE YEAR WHY LIE…”

Bad Bunny ‘should have been nominated for more’ says fan

Bad Bunny has made history at the 2023 Grammys by having the first Latin album compete for Album Of The Year.

However, despite this incredible feat, the Puerto Rican superstar didn’t earn any other nominations for his worldwide hits Tití Me Preguntó and Me Porto Bonito.

This has seemingly angered fans, with one tweeting, “Nah cuz the Grammys did Bad Bunny dirty.”

Another tweeted, “bad bunny dominated 2022, and to only be nominated for 2 Grammy’s. The message is that not everyone will understand you and that’s okay, but some will.”

“Personally, I feel like bad bunny should have been nominated for more Grammys,” a third fan mused, before listing a load of awards.

Fans say the Grammys ‘suck’ after The Weekend lands no nominations

Superstar The Weekend has boycotted the Grammy’s since last year after his record-breaking album After Hours and its number 1 hit Blinding Lights were completely shut out of the nominations.

As a result, the 32-year-old did not submit his latest album Dawn FM or its singles for consideration for the 2023 Grammys.

Despite this, many fans were still shocked to see his name missing.

“WTF where is The Weeknd ???? the Grammys suck,” one Twitter user raged, replying to The Academy’s announcement of the Best R&B album nominees.

“This kinda makes me happy that The Weeknd boycotts Grammys”, another fan wrote, before adding, “What the hell is this list.”

Alongside Beyoncé and Kendrick bagging the most nominations, other notable nominations include Taylor Swift’s All Too Well (10 Minute Version) being up for Song of The Year.

Music superstar Lizzo also earned six nominations, including the major one Album Of The Year for her smash hit album Special.