Megan Thee Stallion leaves little to the imagination in her latest photos.

Megan shares a few pictures with a tiny silver dress and a lot of bling before her appearance at the GRAMMYs. The Savage rapper shared the photos on social media, which featured her new hair color– blonde.

Megan rocks a tiny dress in the photo, which reveals an eyeful.

The scantily clad rapper is making the round this year; she worked the red carpet at the Oscars and now the GRAMMYs.

Megan Thee Stallion sparkles as a blonde in a cleavage-baring dress

Megan shared pictures of herself in a tiny silver dress on Instagram.

Megan’s dress laced up the side and revealed a lot of skin. The tiny dress featured a plunging v-neck with silver-colored laced up the front. Megan continues to sport her voluminous blonde bob in the pictures. She stuck her tongue out, which is one of her signature poses.

Her wrists appeared stacked with white gold bracelets and watches.

She writes for the caption, “Tina Snow,” which is the name of Megan’s alter-ego.

Megan carries a sparkly clutch, and all of her jewelry is white gold with diamonds. She sits down at a fancy eatery in one of the pictures.

Her comments section was full of compliments and praise.

Megan thee Stallion appears at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

Megan appeared at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards last night. Last year, Megan took home a GRAMMY for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.

Megan wore a stunning leopard print dress by Roberto Cavalli for the red carpet occasion, and her hair was back to brown.

MEGAN THEE STALLION | Fashion Cam | 2022 GRAMMYs

This year, Megan presented an award with her frequent collaborator, Dua Lipa. The two released Sweetest Pie last month, and the song appeared on the Billboard Hot 100. Megan presented the award for Best New Artist, the title she won last year.

The duo recreated an iconic moment in award show history.

The Grammys 2022 MUST-SEE Moments! (Doja Cat Crying, Dua Lipa Vs. Megan The Stallion & More!)

Both performing artists came to the stage in black Versace gowns with safety pin accessories.

Donatella even joined Dua and Megan on stage to make “on-the-fly” alterations to differentiate the dresses.

Whitney Houston & Mariah Carey presents Best Male Video (Will Smith) on the 1998 MTV VMAs

This moment was an homage to Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston’s twinning moment at the VMAs in 1998, where the singers both wore Vera Wang. Mariah and Whitney presented an award that none other than Will Smith received.

Dua and Megan ultimately presented the Grammy award for Best New Artist to Olivia Rodrigo.