Mayim Bialik slammed by Jeopardy! fans after major game mistake

Fans have jumped to bash Mayim Bialik after she made another error on Jeopardy!. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has once again come under fire from the show’s legion of fans after she made another major mistake.

The Big Bang Theory actor has recently become the frontrunner to take permanent control of the hosting duties at Jeopardy! but she continues to encounter criticism from many fans, especially those who think Ken Jennings should be named the host.

The 46-year-old Mayim provided more fire for Jennings’ fans when she struggled while judging the episode that aired on the Fourth of July. She made a mistake that could have cost a contestant $4,000.

During the episode, a clue read, “From a Latin word for ‘to clock,’ it’s the type of care given to seriously ill patients to provide comfort without curing.” Contestant Yungsheng answered wrongly, allowing his opponent Andie to jump in. Andie initially stated “pallative [sic] care” but quickly corrected it to “palliative care.”

Despite Andie correcting their well within time, Mayim still ruled the answer incorrect. According to The Sun, even Yungsheng looked confused at the ruling.

Thankfully the judges were on hand to fix the situation, causing Mayim to interrupt the game a short time later to say, “The judges have reviewed your response, and you corrected your response of “palliative care” before I began to rule you incorrect. We will be adding $4000 to your score. That puts you in the lead.”

Many Jeopardy! fans think Mayim Bialik is making too many mistakes

Fans weren’t too forgiving of the error, and many were quick to take to Twitter to condemn Mayim, with one tweeter writing: “Thank God for the judges. Mayim was way too fast to rule Andie wrong there.”

Pic credit: @TommyZee81/Twitter

One Jeopardy! fan joked that Mayim has “gotten really good at saying ‘The judges have a change in the score.'”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @LloydMildon/Twitter

Another critic asked, “How many times is she gonna call it wrong??”

Pic credit: @Blacktuna8/Twitter

One older tweeter said they and their husband had been watching Jeopardy! for as long as they could remember but decided to stop watching until Mayim was no longer presenting. They blamed their decision on repeated mistakes.

They wrote, “My husband and I are both 68 years old and have watched jeopardy faithfully for as long as we can remember , That being said, we have decided to stop watching jeopardy until this Mayim person is gone. She makes so many mistakes and of course brags on herself We are done!”

Pic credit: @sue26465933/Twitter

Some Jeopardy! fans defended Malim Bialik

However, and as always, Mayim also has many fans who back her up. One Mayim backer responded to the above tweet by arguing that the great Alex Trebek had made the same mistake many times.

They wrote, “You are aware how many times Alex made that same ruling and he’d inform after the commercial break? This isn’t anything new for Mayim Bialik. She’s still new at this. Show a little compassion.”

Pic credit: @eman54753/Twitter

And another Mayim fan called the presenter “a breath of fresh air, called Ken Jennings a “stuff shirt,” and claimed to have started watching the show again because of Mayim.

Pic credit: @Mclindar13/Twitter

Mayim Bialik has already acknowledged that she’s aware that many fans prefer Ken Jennings to herself, but she shows no signs of wanting to step aside. It’s expected that Jeopardy! fans will finally find out who will be the permanent host at the end of the current season later this month.

Jeopardy! airs at 7/6c on ABC.