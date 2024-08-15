Matthew Perry’s death leads to five people being charged including ‘Ketamine Queen’

Five people have been charged in connection to the death of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, federal prosecutors have announced — including two doctors and Perry’s personal assistant.

The charges stem from allegations that the individuals were involved in a scheme that ultimately led to Perry’s untimely death at his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

According to U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, the two doctors provided Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic television show Friends, with large quantities of ketamine. Estrada alleged that the doctors exploited Perry’s well-known struggles with addiction to enrich themselves.

The actor, who was 54 at the time of his death, had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression.

However, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office reported finding far higher levels of ketamine in his bloodstream than would typically be administered during treatments.

The shocking revelations surrounding Perry’s death prompted a joint criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This investigation, launched in May, aimed to uncover how Perry obtained the prescription medication and why such an excessive amount of ketamine was present in his system.

‘Ketamine Queen’ named in Matthew Perry’s arrest press briefing, disturbing alleged text revealed

“The investigation has revealed a broad underground criminal network responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Mr. Perry and others,” Estrada stated during a press briefing, according to Fox 13.

He went on to describe the alleged network, which it’s claimed included Perry’s live-in assistant, various intermediaries, two medical doctors, and an alleged primary drug supplier ominously referred to as the “Ketamine Queen.”

Five individuals have been charged in connection with Perry’s death.

“They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyway. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his wellbeing,” Estrada claimed.

Court documents — as reported by The New York Times — provide further details of the charges against the accused. Among those indicted are Jasveen Sangha, allegedly known as the “Ketamine Queen,” and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, dubbed “Dr. P.” Both are charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of ketamine resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and falsifying records related to the federal investigation.

Both were arrested on Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s personal assistant, has reportedly already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing a death.

Meanwhile, according to prosecutors, a second physician, Dr. Mark Chavez, has also agreed to plead guilty — to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine — and Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry, has also reportedly admitted to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry.

The court documents reveal chilling alleged text message exchanges between Plasencia and Chavez, in which they reportedly discussed procuring ketamine to sell to “victim MP” — a reference to Matthew Perry. In one exchange, Plasencia allegedly callously remarked, “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” followed by, “let’s find out.”

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that his death was due to “the acute effects of ketamine,” with drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, as contributing factors.

The autopsy further revealed ketamine levels in Perry’s blood consistent with those typically seen during general anesthesia. The report noted that at such high levels, the drug’s lethal effects would primarily result from cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Perry’s death was ultimately ruled an accident, with no evidence of foul play. The actor had been candid about his long struggle with substance abuse, which began at the age of 14 and intensified during his years on Friends. His passing marked the end of a life marked by both tremendous professional success and personal battles with addiction.