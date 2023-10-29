Matthew Perry dead at 54: Friends star found unresponsive

Friends star Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54.

After reportedly playing pickleball earlier in the morning, Matthew sent his assistant to run errands. When they returned, he was unresponsive, and a 911 call was placed.

TMZ was the first to report the tragic news.

Details surrounding Matthew’s passing haven’t been revealed. It was initially reported that he may have drowned in a jacuzzi at a home, which was later confirmed as the residence where the Friends star lived.

As the investigation is underway, sources told the publication there were no drugs found at the scene. Matthew had been open about his struggles with drugs (specifically Vicodin) and alcohol.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s unclear whether his morning exercise had anything to do with his passing, but given the health problems Matthew discussed in the past, it is certainly a possibility.

Matthew Perry led a troubled life

Last year, Matthew Perry released a memoir that detailed the struggles he faced while acting and starring in Friends.

He had parts in several sitcoms before landing the role of Chandler Bing, but Matthew is most synonymous with the role in Friends.

From battling a drug and alcohol addiction that landed him in rehab several times to failed relationships, Matthew was open about the demons he battled.

He was a part of the Friends reunion but had not acted in a role since 2017.

Matthew died without a spouse or children.

Tributes pour in for Matthew Perry

As the news begins to spread about the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, tributes are starting to pour in on social media.

From Friends fans to celebrities mourning the loss of his incredible talent, there is a blanket of sadness over the posts.

Piers Morgan wrote, “RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news.”

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RxAA1V1fr6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2023

One Friends fan shared a clip from the 2021 Friends reunion where Matthew discussed the special bond he had with his costars.

Here’s my favorite moment from the ‘Friends’ reunion in 2021 – Matthew Perry talking about the special bond he shared with his co-stars: pic.twitter.com/q2q2e1KPWr — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 29, 2023

Another fan shared a clip of the ending of Friends.

Matthew Perry delivering the final line in Friends pic.twitter.com/Rn6sidRC4K — Nicol (@nikowl) October 29, 2023

As of writing this, the other five core Friends stars have not commented on Matthew’s death. They will likely release statements in the coming days, as the six of them shared so much with one another, and losing Matthew probably has them in shock.

RIP Matthew Perry.