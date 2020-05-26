Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila deliver 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in Texas

Last week, actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves delivered masks to hospitals in rural Texas as part of their contribution to the coronavirus pandemic relief effort in their home state.

They teamed up with the Lincoln Motor Company to deliver 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals in need.

McConaughey, 50, posted a photo of himself and his Brazilian-born model spouse, 38-year-old Camila Alves, delivering the masks loaded in a Lincoln truck.

The photo shows McConaughey behind the wheels while Camila stands beside the truck on the passenger side. The couple wears masks.

McConaughey captioned the photo:

“Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”

Lincoln Motor Company responded to McConaughey’s Instagram post.

“Happy to help. Thanks to you and Camila, Matthew!” the company wrote.

The donation comes at a time that rural hospitals across the country are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemics.

Matthew and Camila McConaughey donated 80,000 masks last month

Matthew and Camila have been actively participating in ongoing coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

In April, they teamed up with BStrong, Bethenny Frankel’s disaster relief initiative, to donate 80,000 surgical and KN95 masks to the medical workers in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Austin, Texas.

“Matt and I were able to get approximately 80,000 masks, and it’s a combination of surgical masks and KN95 masks that will be distributed between Austin and New Orleans, where they were getting hit pretty hard as well,” Camila told People.

She added that the masks were donated to hospital workers as well as political and fire departments.

Camila and Mathew live in Austin with their kids

Camila and Matthew live with in Austin, Texas, with their two sons, 11-year-old Levi and 7-year-old Livingston. They also have a daughter, 10-year-old Vida.

Camila took to Instagram yesterday to share a throwback photo of her family to commemorate Memorial Day.

The photo showed Camila, Matthew, and their three kids, posing for a snap in a courtroom. Matthew is shown holding Livingston in his arm, while Camila holds Vida. Their eldest son Levi stands between them.

“Five years ago I was grateful to receive my American citizenship and every day I am proud to be a part of this country.”

Camila, a fashion model and designer, was born in Brazil. She moved to the U.S. when she was 15 years old.

She and Matthew tied the knot back in 2012.

McConaughey is known for his roles in movies such as A Time to Kill (1996), Contact (1997), and Interstellar (2014).