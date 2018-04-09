Camila Alves: Brains behind Women of Today website and Matthew McConaughey’s wife

Camila Alves McConaughey features on The Chew today. Yes, you’ll know her famous surname because her other half is actor Matthew McConaughey. But Camila is hugely successful in her own life as a model, designer, television personality, and entrepreneur…

Who is Camila Alves and what’s her background?

She first moved to the United States from Brazil at age 15, where she worked for several years cleaning people’s homes and as a waitress.

Blessed with good looks, she later moved to NYC to become a fashion model — but didn’t stop there. She later became a designer as well, creating the Muxo brand of handbags with her mom after a few years of trial and error.

Since then she has gone on to appear on television as the host of Shear Genius on Bravo in Season 3, and — after branching out into the food industry as well — as co-host of Food Network’s Kids BBQ Championship.

Her move into food led to her co-founding organic food company Yummy Spoonfuls, which makes tasty, organic, nourishing food for babies and toddlers.

What about Women of Today?

Yup, good question. One of Camila’s biggest ventures in recent years has been her website Women of Today which she launched back at the start o f 2016.

It covers everything from food to health, arts and crafts, home decor, fashion, and being a mom and entrepreneur. She launched it as somewhere for women “to support each other, share our stories, and find strength in numbers”.

How did she meet Matthew McConaughey?

Camila met actor hubby Matthew at an LA club back in 2006 — and he’s previously said how it was love at first sight. The pair married in 2012 and have three kids together.

Where can I find her online?

Obviously, her Women of Today website is a good place to start, but you can also find her on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhRtBTeAaI8/