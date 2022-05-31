Master P opens up after death of daughter Tytyana Miller at 29

Rap mogul Master P has at least nine children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hip Hop mogul Master P released an emotional statement revealing his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana has died.

The 52-year-old admitted to dealing with “overwhelming grief” in the wake of her death and suggested that Tytyana struggled with mental illness.

She appeared on the WE TV series Growing Up Hip Hop alongside her father and brother Romeo Miller, where she opened up about her substance abuse issues.

Master P opens up about his daughter’s death

The No Limits Records founder announced his daughter’s death on Instagram with a photo of an angel to symbolize his daughter’s passing.

In the statement, Master P, real name Percy Miller Sr., took the opportunity to raise awareness about mental illness and substance abuse.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,” he wrote, continuing:

“Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana cause and manner of death have not been revealed.

In a follow-up IG post, he shared a photo with his stunning late daughter and reminded his Instagram followers to embrace their loved ones.

“Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive. #TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything,” Miller wrote in the caption.

Romeo Miller also paid tribute to his younger sister following her death, writing the following on IG:

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

Master P pleaded with Tytyana to enter rehab

The late daughter of Master P spoke about her struggles with substance abuse in a 2016 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. She opened up about her substance abuse issues, also revealing her mother, Sonya, also battled addiction, according to Hip Hop DX.

In the same episode, Master P urged his daughter to seek treatment in a rehab facility, later saying during a confessional, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I really hope TyTy is serious about making a change. In my house, I’m a drill sergeant because you need somebody to tame you and tell you ‘I’m gonna fix this.’ If you need to get help, we’re here for you.”

Tytyana Miller did not appear to have any active social media accounts. Some reports on her death feature images of her look-alike sister Itali Miller.