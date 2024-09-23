Mark Consuelos fires back at Jimmy Fallon over Sexiest TV Host poll

There has been a lot of “sexy talk” on LIVE with Kelly and Mark lately, and People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive polls are making the rounds again.

Recently, Mark Consuelos was away for the weekend with a past Sexiest Man Alive winner, helping with a charity geared towards cancer survivors and their caregivers.

Patrick Dempsey won the People Magazine award in 2023 and is great friends with Mark and Kelly. He holds a charity event each year, The Dempsey Challenge and Mark offered to help this year.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans loved seeing Mark and Patrick team up together, calling them the “sexiest men alive” match-up.

Mark won People Magazine’s Sexiest Talk Show Host award last year and was excited to see that he was also in the running for something this year.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After Mark shared during the host chat his fun time with Patrick and how helping others impacted by cancer changed him, Kelly brought up Jimmy Fallon.

Mark shares if he will concede to Jimmy in the Sexiest Talk Show Host poll

“Speaking of the sexiest man alive, a lot is going on in television in the broadcast landscape. I don’t know if you saw what Jimmy Fallon put out. Do you want to talk about it?” Kelly asked Mark during the host chat.

People Magazine has polled who the Sexiest TV Host is, with Mark Consuelos, Mario Lopez, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon all in the running.

Once Jimmy Fallon discovered who he was up against, he called out Mark on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and begged him to withdraw from the competition.

“This is the most consequential election of our time!” Kelly declared as she explained what was happening to the audience, who seemed to be pulling out their phones to vote for Mark.

Mark said he loved all the guys in the poll, but Kelly ensured he knew she thought he was the sexiest of the group.

Mark shared that he thought about conceding the win to Jimmy during the weekend while he was out with Patrick for the charity weekend.

But he said, “If I don’t win, I’d love for Jimmy to win,” as Kelly quipped, “You want Jimmy to come in second.”

Then Michael Gelman proposed a unique Stump Mark game, A Sexy Stump Mark, which could be a duel. Now, that would be an exciting segment on LIVE.

Mark shared photos of his weekend away with Patrick

Mark shared on his Instagram some pictures of his weekend away with Patrick at the Dempsey Challenge event

Patrick has been running his charity for the last 16 years, and it grows bigger each year. Mark explained that virtual components exist, so anyone not in the area can join in.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.