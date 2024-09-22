LIVE fans call Mark Consuelos’ match-up with this star a ‘sexiest men alive’ team-up

Since Live with Kelly and Mark offers new but previously recorded shows later in the week, stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can have their long weekends.

The couple often spends this time traveling around the world together, visiting glamorous spots such as London, England, or different places in Italy.

Sometimes, the long-time married couple splits up for different work or charitable events, like when Mark shot a still unknown fall pilot in Atlanta while Kelly spent time with her nieces looking at colleges.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mark is attending a charity event with his friend Patrick Dempsey, aka McDreamy from Grey’s Anatomy.

The Dempsey Challenge raises money for cancer patients by offering walking, running, and riding challenges, and Mark said he was honored to be able to help.

Mark shared a photo of himself with Patrick Dempsey on Instagram, and fans commented on this team-up of two of People Magazine’s Sexiest Men.

Fans call this matchup a ‘sexiest men alive’ team-up

Not only has Mark been named People Magazine’s Sexiest Morning Host, but he was with Patrick Dempsey, who was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man in 2023.

Fans could not get over the combination of them and started sharing their thoughts on Instagram.

One fan said, “McDreamy and Kelly’s McSteamy.” Another said, “Whew, handsome!” Another said it was “Too much to handle!!” with Mark and Patrick at the event.

Fans are loving this matchup for Mark Consuelos. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Other fans also commented. One said, “Two very sexy guys doing wonderful things. I love it!!!”

One last fan in the sample said, “Sexiest men alive teaming up for an amazing cause!”

Fans call this matchup “sexy” on Mark Consuelos’ Instagram. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark is in contention for another Sexiest title this year from People Magazine.

LIVE urges people to vote for Mark in a new poll

Live with Kelly and Mark shared another post about Mark and People Magazine.

A poll has been put out, and the LIVE Instagram page is urging people to vote for Mark in the Sexiest Men of 2024 poll.

Mark Consuelos is in a poll for Sexiest Men of 2024. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Some are not happy that Mark is being nominated. Jimmy Fallon recently pleaded with Mark to remove himself from the competition altogether. Jimmy seems to feel this is the only way to win a title.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.