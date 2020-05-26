Marc Maron posts heartfelt tribute to late girlfriend Lynn Shelton on Instagram

Actor Marc Maron paid tribute to his late girlfriend Lynn Shelton with a poignant Instagram post. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to share a brief but heartfelt tribute to Shelton with his Instagram followers.

He posted a selfie showing him and Shelton while out on a walk together. Both wore wet raincoats, suggesting they’d been walking in the rain.

“I miss her,” he wrote in the caption.

The poignant message elicited responses from his Instagram followers.

“Well all do,” Maron’s actor/comedian friend Patton Oswalt responded.

“I’m so sorry Marc, sending you love and strength,” comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub also wrote.

Other celebs who reacted to the tribute included actor/musician Adam Goldberg and Rhett Miller, the lead singer of the band Old 97’s.

Maron and Shelton had been dating for a year

Maron, 56, and Shelton had been dating for a year before Shelton died in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16. She died after an illness that was not related to coronavirus.

She was aged 54.

Maron had previously released a heartfelt statement

Marc Maron had released an emotional statement after Shelton passed away earlier in the month.

He extolled Shelton’s virtues, describing her as a “beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist.”

“I am leveled, heartbroken, and in complete shock… She made me happy… We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous sad loss.”

Other celebs who shared tributes to Shelton on social media included Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, and Mindy Kaling.

I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday. I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/E8s4dozfDO — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 16, 2020

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020

Who was Lynn Shelton?

Shelton was a writer, director, and producer known for her work on films such as Your Sister’s Sister (2011) and Humpday (2009).

She was born in Oberlin, Ohio, in August 1965, but moved to Seattle, Washington, and later New York, for studies after graduating from high school.

She attended Oberlin College and studied drama at the University of Washington. She also attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, New York where she obtained a Master of Fine Arts in photography.

She was known for directing multiple episodes of GLOW in which Maron starred as Sam Sylvia. She and Mark met while working together on GLOW.

Shelton also directed multiple episodes of popular TV shows such as The Mindy Project, Shameless, and The Good Place.

She directed the Hulu mini-series Little Fires Everywhere — starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt — and a 2019 episode of The Morning Show.

Her acting credits include the role of Sarah in the web series Young American Bodies.