Mindy Kaling’s swimsuit post shares body positive message, bikini photos to embrace body confidence

Mindy Kaling is a badass mama who rocks high fashion, comedy and… bikinis all while spending time on holiday in Hawaii.

“In Hawaii, everybody wears bikinis, [it] does not matter what your body type is, I noticed everyone rocked a bikini,” Kaling says in a video embedded with photos on her Instagram post that is celebrating real bodies and a comfortableness in one’s own skin.

Kaling has that quality in spades and is telling her followers and fans to let it hang out and enjoy life regardless of the shamers and haters.

Kaling addended her post saying: “IDK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️ (edited to say: this accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!”

Sexism, size-ism and ageism are the things she is commenting about these days, nearing her fortieth birthday.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

In an interview with People magazine prior to her recent birthday, Kaling said: “You see all these photos of writers and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s nobody with gray hair or anyone older than 40.’ And I’m 39, so that’s frightening, especially when you have a baby. But what I’ve been noticing more and more is that there are more working women. And the writers’ room … is one of the most ageist places ever.”