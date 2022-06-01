Madonna and son David Banda twin in Adidas for ‘Family fight night’

Madonna and her son David Banda make waves in matching Adidas. Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

Singing legend Madonna and her son, David Banda, have wowed fans with fashion style after the pair both donned Adidas for a fight night in New York City.

Over the weekend, mother and son attended the WBA World Lightweight Championship in Brooklyn to watch the Davis vs. Romero fight, but the pair ended up being a smash hit themselves as they twinned in Adidas outfits.

Madonna posted a series of pictures from the event to Instagram along with the caption “Family fight night.”

Madonna and son David Banda showed off style in Brooklyn

The singer’s adopted son wore a particularly striking floor-length tight red T-shirt dress from the Adidas x Gucci collection, while mom looked effortlessly cool in an oversized black Adidas tracksuit.

The pair accessorized with chic sunglasses, necklaces, and chains. Banda also had black trainers and a black handbag, while Madonna wore black platform open-toed heels.

The eight photos show Madonna and Banda looking incredibly stylish and glamorous as they strut through the venue. There are a couple of pics of the pair in their seats, one where Banda shows off his leg and another where Madonna gives a close-up view of her platform shoes.

The comments under Madonna’s post were full of praise for the outfits with lots of heart emojis. One fan wrote: “I need those glasses.”

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

According to Gucci, there was a story behind Banda’s attire; it was a tribute to a similar type of garment that his mom wore way back in 1993 to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle.

The fashion designer tweeted a pic of Banda and Madonna and wrote: “The archival original was part of an official collaboration between the sportswear brand and Laura Whitcomb of Label NYC and re-envisioned by Alessandro Michele within his Exquisite Gucci collection.”

Madonna’s son David Banda is no stranger to stylish fashion

Madonna has shown off her son’s style on Instagram before, such as in these pics posted in February.

And in January, the Like A Virgin singer posted pictures of all six of her kids from Gstaad, a luxurious ski resort in southwestern Switzerland. The family had reportedly spent the holidays and new year bonding together.

Madonna, never one to shy away from controversy, recently created a series of totally NSFW NFTs in collaboration with digital artist Beeple. The series called Mother of Creation featured an animated Madonna appearing to “give birth” to a strange variety of things. The images showed butterflies, a tree, and a metal centipede all emerging from the Queen of Pop’s vagina.