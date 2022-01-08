Madonna shares rare photo with all six of her children at Gstaad ski resort

Madonna photographed with one of her children, David Banda, at the 2014 Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Madonna shared a rare photo of her six children in Gstaad — a luxurious ski resort in southwestern Switzerland.

The Queen of Pop spent Christmas and the new year’s holiday bonding with them.

She shared several photos and videos over the holidays with her family having a good time but did not reveal the location.

Madonna’s six children are rarely photographed

The Like a Virgin singer is rarely photographed with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, Stella Ciccone, 9, and Estere Ciccone, 9.

Madonna gave birth to her first child Lourdes Leon in 1996, whom she shares with Carlos Leon. The singer married British movie director Guy Ritchie in 1998 and gave birth to their son Rocco Ritchie in 2000.

In 2006, the pop star founded Raising Malawi, a charitable organization, and she adopted her third son David Banda that same year when he would have been about one year old.

The pop star’s daughter, Mercy James, was also adopted from Malawi three years later.

In February 2017, Madonna adopted four-year-old twin sisters from Malawi named Estere and Stella.

Madonna shares a family photo with her six children

The 63-year-old shared a series of pictures with her family, friends, and boyfriend in a post saying farewell to the European getaway.

“Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine! ❄️⛷🏔🌙 💙🥲,” she wrote in the caption.

In one of the photos, she shares a kiss with her 27-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

The pop star wraps her arms around her boyfriend as they share a kiss. Pic credit:@Madonna/Instagram

Rocco wraps his arms around brother David Banda in another snap.

Rocco and David in a rare photograph. Pic credit:@Madonna/Instagram

Guy Ritchie’s son was recently revealed to be the artist Rhed with Page Six reporting that his artwork is already selling for five figures.

In an Instagram Story, posted by The Daily Mail, three yodelers performed for the pop singer and her family and joined in the photo.

From left to right: Lourdes’ boyfriend Jonathan Puglia, Lourdes, Mercy, Rocco, yodeler, David Banda, Madonna’s boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, Estere, Madonna, Stella, yodeler. Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

Lourdes is sandwiched between her boyfriend and sister Mercy in the family photo. David Banda is in the center of the picture with one of the yodelers between him and Rocco.

Madonna has one of her twins on her lap in the intimate family photo in which they are all smiling.