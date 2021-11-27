Madonna blasts Instagram for taking down nipple photos then reposts the images

Madonna continues to war with Instagram, criticizing the social media company for taking her photos. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna set the internet on fire after posting a series of risqué photos on her Instagram account this week.

However, she shared that Instagram took down the photos before she defiantly reposted them. This time, with emojis covering her nipples.

The pop legend got mixed reviews, with many ageist comments claiming that she is too old for the erotic photos.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, 50 Cent reacted to the photos, mocking the singer for striking the sexy poses at age 63.

However, Madonna has been unfazed by the criticism and has pushed the boundaries on nudity for decades.

The Like a Virgin singer has met a new adversary in social media giant Instagram, which Facebook owns.

Last year, she warned her followers that Instagram’s updated terms of use that took effect in December allowed Mark Zuckerberg to “spy” on users.

Madonna criticizes Instagram following photos removal

The pop singer revealed that Instagram took down her photos without warning.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed.”

In the lengthy statement, Madonna spoke about the free the nipple movement and the double standard allowing men to appear topless.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! . Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!!”

The 63-year-old then questioned why Instagram allows photos of women’s backside before detailing her experience with censorship.

“And what about a woman’s a** which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America 🇺🇸 ♥️❌”

The #Freethenipple campaign, which started in 2012, challenged the general convention of allowing men to appear topless in public while considering it sexual or indecent for women to do the same.

What is Instagram’s policy on nudity?

According to Instagram’s guidelines, photos of women’s nipples are considered inappropriate even if the images are artistic or creative.

However, they allow photos of nipples in the context of “breastfeeding, birth-giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations,” they include post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness, or gender confirmation surgery as examples.

In addition, nudity is permitted in photos of paintings and sculptures and pictures in the act of protest.

One could argue, Madonna’s nipple photos are in protest of Instagram policies.