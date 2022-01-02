Madonna shares risqué photo of daughter Lourdes Leon in cut-out dress

Lourdes is Madonna’s eldest child, from the singer’s relationship with fitness trainer Carlos Leon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Pop legend Madonna celebrated the new year with her large family in a ski resort.

The 63-year-old shared a series of photos, including a racy snap of her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon.

On Instagram, Madonna shared a video of her family toasting to the new year with many of her children, including Rocco Ritchie, Lourdes Leon, David Banda, and other guests.

She shared a message of optimism with her 17.3 million followers in the caption of the video:

“Muthaaaaa has survived 2021……….. ❤️‍🔥. God is Good 🙏, she wrote, continuing:

“I am eternally grateful for the love and support of my family and friends and the incredible team of people around me that care for and guide me. Never forget that you’re family is your friend…….never forget that without them you are nothing……, But most of all……..and more importantly…..,,,,Never Doubt Yourself. 😉”

2021 was a big year for the Queen of Pop; she released a documentary concert film, Madame X.

In addition, she announced a global partnership deal with Warner on her 64th birthday that will see her entire music catalog reissued over the next few years.

Lourdes stuns in a white cut-out dress

Madonna shared numerous photos with her children on her Instagram Story. The Queen of Pop posed with her nine-year-old daughter Stella who wore a silver sequin dress.

Pic credit:@Madonna/Instagram

Madonna posted a risqué photo of her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon posing with her boyfriend Jonathan Puglia in a white cut-out dress in one of the slides.

Lourdes’s back was turned to the camera in the photo, with Puglia grabbing her derriere.

Pic credit:@Madonna/Instagram

The pop singer also posed with her dancer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27, as the couple hit the skies during the ski trip.

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo risked it all on the gram.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the mother of six shared photos of the pair wearing very racy Halloween costumes in November last year.

Madonna had a feud with Instagram over a photo that partially showed her nipple in the same month.

She reposted the photo, blasting Instagram in the caption:

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed, she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! . Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!!”

Fans have had a mixed reaction to Madonna’s provocative photos due to her age; however, she hit back at her critics, which included rapper 50 Cent.