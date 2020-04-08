Mac P Dawg death: Who are Shoreline Mafia?

Mac P Dawg was just becoming known for his rapping skills when, at age 24, he was shot and died.

The death of Mac P occurred in Los Angeles, California, on Monday night, according to several sources. Dawg was known as an associate of Shoreline Mafia, a hip-hop group based in Los Angeles.

This comes just two months after another young rap star, Pop Smoke, was killed in a home invasion robbery, also in Los Angeles.

Shoreline Mafia joins in tributes: ‘RIP Mac P Dawg’

Despite the multiple tributes to Mac P on social media, the Los Angeles Police Department did not comment on the shooting, according to The Wrap.

However, among those joining in remembering, honoring, and mourning Dawg, Shoreline Mafia shared a tribute on Instagram, with the caption, “RIP MAC P.”

Adam Grandmaison joined members of Shoreline Mafia in confirming the rapper’s death.

Grandmaison is a record executive who partnered with Atlantic Records to create the record label No Jump, subsequently signing Shoreline Mafia.

Adam took to Twitter under his user name Adam22 to confirm Mac P’s death and mourn the loss.

“Shoreline Mafia associate @MACPDAWG was gunned down in LA tonight,” Grandmaison posted. “Rest In Peace.”

Shoreline Mafia associate @MACPDAWG was gunned down in LA tonight. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/mobXn4SidE — adam22 (@adam22) April 7, 2020

Twitter users joined, noting that Mac P. Dawg was just beginning to make a name for himself as a rapper when he died.

“Rip Mac pdawg . To live and die in LA ! These streets have no love for no one,” tweeted user ZombieSam710.

Shoreline Mafia associate Mac P Dawg dies just days after dropping new music video

The rapper’s death came only days after his new music video was released. Mac P dropped the video on Friday, featuring the song “Salt Shaker” with another rapper, Doley Bernays.

Those commenting on the Shoreline Mafia Instagram page tribute made it clear that their hearts were broken at the loss.

Of those joining and remembering Mac P, the tribute coming from one member of Shoreline Mafia seemed to speak for many.

Fenix Flexin (real name: Fenix Rypinski) turned to Instagram to mourn the loss of Dawg.

“Speechless bro love u always, macpforever,” shared Flexin in his caption.

In addition to his new music video this month, Mac P unveiled a music video in March with rapper Bayline. The music video featured a new song, “Same Kid.”

Last year, Dawg worked with Fenix and another Shoreline Mafia member, Ohgeesy, to release new music videos as well.

Shoreline Mafia: Rising stars in hip-hop music

Shoreline Mafia initially signed with Atlantic Records in 2018.

At the time, Shoreline Mafia member OhGeesy told Billboard that he signed to the company due to “their marketing skills.”

“Besides growing up and always wanting to be a part of a major label, when it finally came time to it, I knew Atlantic was the best move because of the facts behind it,” he said

The Shoreline Mafia member pointed to Atlantic Records’ roster as evidence. He noted that every musician on the label “is winning and they know how to market music in a way that I feel is better than any other label!”

Atlantic Records was just as complimentary about Shoreline Mafia, whose famous hits include “Musty,” which garnered 15 million views on YouTube even before the group inked with Atlantic.

“Shoreline is about to take over and they’re creating their own lane,” said Atlantic Records senior director Austin Rice. “Go see a live show and you’ll understand why. They’ve got the vision and we’re excited to help magnify the movement they started.”